Latest data shows north-east neighbourhood with highest Covid case rate in Scotland

The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows that Garlogie and Elrick continues to be the neighbourhood with the highest case rate in the country.

While the seven day rate per 100,000 in the neighbourhood, part of Westhill in Aberdeenshire, is lower than it was yesterday, it remains considerably higher than all other places in Scotland.

Friday’s figure for Garlogie and Elrick is 1,987.77, down from more than 2,000 yesterday.

In a population of just under 4,000 there have been 78 positive cases in the past week.

Despite the small reduction, the neighbourhood is still more than 600 cases per 100,000 higher than the one in second place – Craigmillar in Edinburgh, which has a case rate of 1,354.

Only two other neighbourhoods in Scotland have had a case rate of more than 1,000 over the past seven days, with both of them are located in the Lothians.

Garlogie and Elrick has by far the highest case rate in the north-east, as Old Aberdeen – the next highest – has recorded 705 cases per 100,000 population.

Eight of the top 12 highest case rates in the country are in the Lothians, and six are within the Edinburgh City Council area.

Combating Aberdeenshire outbreak

Earlier this week, a mobile testing unit was deployed in Westhill in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19 there.

The unit has been based at Westhill Swimming Pool today, and will return on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Monday for the same time period.

There is no need to book an appointment, and the lateral flow testing that is offered is only for use by people without any symptoms.

It is hoped large-scale community testing will stop asymptomatic people spreading the virus without being aware of it.

Among neighbourhoods in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Westhill Central has recorded the third-highest case rate over the past week and Westhill North and South has recorded the seventh-highest.

Across Scotland as a whole, 1,747 new cases of Covid have been reported, with the country recording a test positivity rate of 6.9%.

There were 188 people with coronavirus in Scottish hospitals yesterday, of whom 16 were being treated in intensive care, and two new deaths of people with the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.