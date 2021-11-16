Confirmed: Aberdeen comedy club to become TWO new King Street restaurants

The closed down Breakneck Comedy venue in Aberdeen will be halved to cater to fans of Indian and Chinese cuisine.

Aberdeen City Council planning bosses have now approved the proposals for the old entertainment venue.

The 22-24 King Street address will be split in two – with a new Indian restaurant seating between 60 and 70 people at 24.

Number 22 will become a 20-seater Chinese restaurant, with separate toilets and kitchens for each.

To provide an extra entrance, and “avoid customer confusion”, another door will be created.

King Street restaurants will boost area

Papers were submitted to the local authority by Ian Rodger Architects on behalf of a firm called Flakes Aberdeen Ltd.

They say the diners “will bring business to King Street as well as providing new job opportunities for the hospitality sector”.

The firm adds: “The internal alterations would provide the opportunity for the businesses to operate separately, and allow them to thrive in a location with

continuous footfall.

“The current property sits unoccupied; and the formation of two restaurant units would effectively add to the local economy.”

Building placed on market

Breakneck Comedy took over the spot in late 2017, opening the city’s first dedicated club of its kind.

It relocated to the Castlegate last September, and the 22-24 King Street site was advertised for lease at £34,000 every year.

Plans for the 3,400sq ft unit included an ice cream parlour when they were tabled last year but that has since been changed.

Prior to Breakneck Comedy taking over the ground floor of the 19th century building, it was Indian restaurant Maya.

You can see the application for yourself here.