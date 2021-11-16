‘Wrong place’ argument outvoted as former Stonehaven council office to be transformed into flats

Plans to convert former Stonehaven council offices into flats have been given the go-ahead.

Aberdeenshire Council will now transform and extend Carlton House on Arduthie Road into 16 one and two-bedroom properties.

The new council housing will help with the current waiting list, and two of the flats are expected to be fully wheelchair accessible.

The building was initially a large house but through the years it became home to the town’s library, before being used as social work offices.

Unhappy residents fought plans

It has been vacant for a number of years and the local authority said it had become “redundant” due to staff working from home.

The proposal had received 15 letters of objection with locals raising a litany of concerns.

Some argued the location was “unsuitable” as the building is next to Arduthie School.

Despite the objections, council planners deemed the proposal “acceptable”.

They also welcomed plans to install solar panels on the south of the building.

The application previously went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee last month but was deferred as councillors agreed to carry out a site visit.

Carlton House debate ended with decisive vote

Councillors discussed the proposal again today.

Sandy Wallace urged members to approve the application, citing the “need” for social housing in the area.

He was seconded by councillor Alison Evison who said the proposal was a “good use for the building”.

However Jeff Hutchison said it should be rejected.

He said the development was in the “wrong place” as it would have an impact on Arduthie School.

His refusal was supported by councillor Colin Pike who said that the plan was “not appropriate” and would lead to over-development of the site.

But the pair were outnumbered, with their two votes against the plans being trumped by five in favour.