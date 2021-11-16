‘Wrong place’ argument outvoted as former Stonehaven council office to be transformed into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Wrong place’ argument outvoted as former Stonehaven council office to be transformed into flats

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
November 16, 2021, 6:41 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 6:41 pm
The Carlton House plans have now been rubber-stamped.

Plans to convert former Stonehaven council offices into flats have been given the go-ahead.

Aberdeenshire Council will now transform and extend Carlton House on Arduthie Road into 16 one and two-bedroom properties.

The new council housing will help with the current waiting list, and two of the flats are expected to be fully wheelchair accessible.

The building was initially a large house but through the years it became home to the town’s library, before being used as social work offices.

There was much debate before the plans ultimately passed. Picture by Kath Flannery

Unhappy residents fought plans

It has been vacant for a number of years and the local authority said it had become “redundant” due to staff working from home.

The proposal had received 15 letters of objection with locals raising a litany of concerns.

Some argued the location was “unsuitable” as the building is next to Arduthie School.

Despite the objections, council planners deemed the proposal “acceptable”.

They also welcomed plans to install solar panels on the south of the building.

The application previously went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee last month but was deferred as councillors agreed to carry out a site visit.

Some worries were raised about the proximity to the school. Picture by Kath Flannery

Carlton House debate ended with decisive vote

Councillors discussed the proposal again today.

Sandy Wallace urged members to approve the application, citing the “need” for social housing in the area.

He was seconded by councillor Alison Evison who said the proposal was a “good use for the building”.

Councillor Jeff Hutchison

However Jeff Hutchison said it should be rejected.

He said the development was in the “wrong place” as it would have an impact on Arduthie School.

His refusal was supported by councillor Colin Pike who said that the plan was “not appropriate” and would lead to over-development of the site.

But the pair were outnumbered, with their two votes against the plans being trumped by five in favour.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal