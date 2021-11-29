Church’s AECC takeover, new ice cream shop for Stonehaven and Ballater AirBnB plans

Plans to modify one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable buildings feature in our latest round-up of proposals lodged across the north-east.

Meanwhile, a prominent spot in the centre of Stonehaven is in for changes and a Ballater office could soon become a go-to destination for holidaymakers on a budget…

Move to bring more tourists into heart of Aberdeen

But first, a former Aberdeen homeless hostel could be converted into self-service apartments under new plans to bring more tourists into the city centre.

The former Cyrenians base on Crown Street is in line for the transformation.

The early 19th century building started off as a tenement before becoming a care home, B&B and latterly a homeless centre.

Developers argue the holiday apartments will “improve hotel choice” and bring more visitors straight into the heart of Aberdeen’s “cultural, entertainment, retail and commercial amenities”.

Another application has been lodged seeking permission to knock down a rotting old enclosure to the rear of the property.

Ballater in need of cheaper tourist options?

Meanwhile, plans to attract more visitors to Royal Deeside have been formed miles away in Ballater.

The owners of 1B Netherley Place, next to the Balmoral Bar, want to transform it from an office into a short-term holiday let.

The ground floor address was previously a bookmakers and clothes shop. It is now an accountant’s office but they plan to leave soon.

Applicant James Preston says the AirBnB-style accommodation would cater to the growing number of people holidaying in the UK due to Covid.

And he claims there is a shortage of affordable options in Ballater.

New dental offices could fill gap in property market

A first-floor flat in Aberdeen could be taken over as a dental practice expands.

The two-bedroom 113 Clifton Road property, above Hilton Dental Practice, was put up for sale last year.

Management at the practice now wants approval to modify the flat for “staff and dental use”.

Ferryhill family’s games room plan

A Ferryhill family is keen to add a games room to their home, to make use of some extra space.

Papers lodged by Voigt Architects explain how the room will occupy some “wasted space” in the rear garden outside the “unusually detailed cottages”.

The owners need to apply for the council’s permission as the Albury Road property is C-Listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Signs of the times as old AECC building is resurrected as church

A church’s takeover of the former AECC is coming along apace.

King’s Community Church bought the front section of the entertainment complex last year for £1.8 million, including its observation tower, while the arena was demolished.

It has been staging sermons there and held a winter ball for young adults at the weekend.

And now, plans to emblazon the building with the Christian group’s branding have been rubber-stamped by Aberdeen City Council.

These images reveal how some notable parts of the site will look in the future.

The viewing tower, built in 2002 and one of the tallest structures in Aberdeen, will also be decorated with new signs.

The Northern Light Tower staged various events and companies were able to advertise on the 45m creation.

Developer taking a gamble on new Stonehaven ice cream shop

The former William Hill on Allardice Street in Stonehaven will be turned into a new ice cream shop.

The town centre building was recently put on the market for £200,000.

Aberdeenshire Council has approved the plans lodged by Cem Genc, who is a director of the Cadrado Ltd food firm.

Despite the popular Aunty Betty’s, Giulianotti’s and Bucket and Spade competitors nearby, the company must still fancy its odds of scooping up some trade…

You can scroll back and forth on the below image to see how the bookmaker will be converted:

Laurencekirk hotel is on the cards… Just not quite yet

Councillors last week backed plans for a new 100-room hotel outside Laurencekirk, as part of a development featuring a restaurant, shops and a service station.

But developers won’t be allowed to press ahead with the tourism-boosting enterprise until after the delayed £24m Laurencekirk flyover is built.

But with roads chiefs still tied up in a wrangle about the project, there is still no completion date for that.

Read the full story here.

Glenshee Ski Centre to spend a penny on new toilets

Finally, Glenshee Ski Centre has lodged plans to alter and improve an unimpressive toilet block next to the Tea @ The Shee cafe.

The hut was built in 1967, and extended in 1970.

Bosses at Glenshee Ltd say the 50-year-old facilities are now “overdue for renovation or replacement”.

They say the loos are “utilitarian”, and “provide a visitor experience well below that now expected in a significant tourist attraction”…

It sounds like the investment won’t just be money flushed down the toilet then.

