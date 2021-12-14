Teens reported missing from Stonehaven area found safe By Lauren Robertson December 14, 2021, 1:43 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 3:29 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two teens who were reported missing on Monday have been found safe and well. Maddison Robertson, 15, and Mariah Johnston, 13, were believed to have been in the Stonehaven area. Officers launched an appeal into their whereabouts and have now confirmed that they have been found safe and well. As well as sharing the update, police shared a helpline for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing. This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. Missing Persons Found – Maddison Robertson (15) and Mariah Johnston (13) – AberdeenFollowing our previous appeal for… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two Aberdeen teens believed to be together in Stonehaven reported missing Mum with autistic child accuses council worker of ‘gaslighting’ her after insisting flooded flat is ‘safe’ John Anderson, 82, who went missing has been found safe and well Missing Highland teen Danielle Cameron traced safe and well