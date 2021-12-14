Teens reported missing from Stonehaven area found safe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two teens who were reported missing on Monday have been found safe and well.

Maddison Robertson, 15, and Mariah Johnston, 13, were believed to have been in the Stonehaven area.

Officers launched an appeal into their whereabouts and have now confirmed that they have been found safe and well.

As well as sharing the update, police shared a helpline for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.