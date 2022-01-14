Appeal launched to help find missing Aberdeen man James Spalding

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for assistance to trace a man reported missing in Aberdeen.

James Spalding was last seen in the Cloverfield Grove, Bucksburn area of the city on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being 6ft 2in tall and of slim build with grey shoulder length hair and a full white beard.

Mr Spalding is believed to have been wearing dark denim jeans, a black waterproof jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2209.