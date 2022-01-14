Appeal launched to help find missing Aberdeen man James Spalding By Ellie Milne January 14, 2022, 7:41 pm James Spalding has been reported missing in Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for assistance to trace a man reported missing in Aberdeen. James Spalding was last seen in the Cloverfield Grove, Bucksburn area of the city on Friday afternoon. He is described as being 6ft 2in tall and of slim build with grey shoulder length hair and a full white beard. Mr Spalding is believed to have been wearing dark denim jeans, a black waterproof jacket and black boots. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2209. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Aberdeen 13-year-old Morgan Rennie traced safe and well Family in fresh appeal for help to find Alice Byrne one week after disappearance Man missing from Northfield area of Aberdeen found safe Man, 43, reported missing in Aberdeen