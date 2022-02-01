Region braced for more storms until 6pm this evening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across the region are on alert today as a they prepare for more windy weather.

The Met Office yesterday issued its third yellow warning for wind, which is in force from 6am-6pm today.

The warning is for strong winds on the east coast, the Highlands, Orkney, the Isle of Lewis and parts of Harris.

On the Met Office homepage it said: “Strong winds on Tuesday may lead to some disruption.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

It continued: “It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and or large waves.”

Earlier today, Tessa Carr from Ellon Resilience Group told Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland that conditions in Ellen were “really tricky”.

She said: “Sheltered housing complexes were hit hard. They all got fish suppers on Saturday night and they were happy with that. But it has been difficult.

“We have got three places of safety in the town after the floods of 2016. But it was just getting hot water to folks and providing charging points.

“We have now moved into the community campus so people can have hot showers, drinks and meals for folks.”

The news comes as people in Aberdeenshire, and parts of Highland are told it may be Wednesday before their power is back up and running.