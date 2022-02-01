Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Region braced for more storms until 6pm this evening

By Louise Glen
February 1, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 10:24 am
People across the region are on alert today as a they prepare for more windy weather.

The Met Office yesterday issued its third yellow warning for wind, which is in force from 6am-6pm today.

The warning is for strong winds on the east coast, the Highlands, Orkney, the Isle of Lewis and parts of Harris.

On the Met Office homepage it said: “Strong winds on Tuesday may lead to some disruption.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

It continued: “It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and or large waves.”

Earlier today, Tessa Carr from Ellon Resilience Group told Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland that conditions in Ellen were “really tricky”.

She said: “Sheltered housing complexes were hit hard. They all got fish suppers on Saturday night and they were happy with that. But it has been difficult.

“We have got three places of safety in the town after the floods of 2016. But it was just getting hot water to folks and providing charging points.

“We have now moved into the community campus so people can have hot showers, drinks and meals for folks.”

The news comes as people in Aberdeenshire, and parts of Highland are told it may be Wednesday before their power is back up and running. 

