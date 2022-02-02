Permanent post office to open in small Highland community of Balintore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new post office will open in the small Easter Ross community of Balintore which will allow vital services for residents to continue.

A temporary solution opened at the village’s Seaboard Memorial Hall in October 2021 due to the previous operator’s resignation.

Otherwise, it would have left the village with no post office services at all.

The temporary solution was provided through the postmaster of Alness on Monday and Friday mornings, while a more permanent solution was found.

This service will end at noon on Monday, March 14.

The new post office branch will still operate out of Seaboard Memorial Hall on East Street, beginning on Thursday, March 17 at noon.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday between 9 am and 3 pm, making it more accessible for customers to visit.

Customers can withdraw cash, check bills and send and receive parcels.

The new operator is the Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd, a community-run company that already operates a café and community facilities in the building.

David Duff, Post Office Network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have a permanent solution for Balintore.

“We thank Seaboard Memorial Hall for providing the premises since the branch inside the CJ Lang store closed.

“We appreciate the postmaster for Alness providing a temporary service until Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd was able to provide a permanent solution.”