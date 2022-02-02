Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Permanent post office to open in small Highland community of Balintore

By Ross Hempseed
February 2, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 6:32 pm
A new post office will open in the small Easter Ross community of Balintore which will allow vital services for residents to continue.

A temporary solution opened at the village’s Seaboard Memorial Hall in October 2021 due to the previous operator’s resignation.

Otherwise, it would have left the village with no post office services at all.

The temporary solution was provided through the postmaster of Alness on Monday and Friday mornings, while a more permanent solution was found.

This service will end at noon on Monday, March 14.

The new post office branch will still operate out of Seaboard Memorial Hall on East Street, beginning on Thursday, March 17 at noon.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday between 9 am and 3 pm, making it more accessible for customers to visit.

Customers can withdraw cash, check bills and send and receive parcels.

The new operator is the Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd, a community-run company that already operates a café and community facilities in the building.

David Duff, Post Office Network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have a permanent solution for Balintore.

“We thank Seaboard Memorial Hall for providing the premises since the branch inside the CJ Lang store closed.

“We appreciate the postmaster for Alness providing a temporary service until Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd was able to provide a permanent solution.”

