A look back at previous Highland League final day showdowns

The race to become Breedon Highland League champions will come down to the final day of the season as Buckie Thistle tackle Brechin City tomorrow at Victoria Park.

In last 40 years, there have only been three occasions when the two contenders to be champions have played each other on the final day of the season.

Here we look back at those memorable clashes.

Formartine United 0-2 Cove Rangers – May 18 2013

Despite incessant rain, 1,500 crammed into North Lodge Park to witness this showdown a decade ago.

Leaders Formartine had missed the chance to clinch the title a week earlier when losing to Nairn County, but still only needed a point to claim the championship.

But it took Cove nine minutes to break the deadlock when Jamie Beagrie headed home a Connor Scully cross.

After an hour, things got even better for the visitors when Stephen Jeffrey fouled Scully inside the box.

Referee Graham Beaton sent off the United defender and, although goalkeeper Andy Shearer saved Ryan Stott’s penalty, Stott fired home the rebound to secure victory.

Buckie Thistle 2-1 Deveronvale – May 7 2011

Local rivals Buckie and Deveronvale went head-to-head in front of a massive crowd at Victoria Park.

The Jags only required a point, while the Banffers had to win, and they took the lead shortly before half-time with Mark Chisholm heading home Mike McKenzie’s corner.

Early in the second half, Buckie levelled when Martin Charlesworth nipped in to round goalkeeper James Blanchard and finish.

With Vale pushing for the goal which would have won them the championship, Thistle put the seal on their success when substitute Andy Low fired home a free-kick from 25 yards.

Caledonian 1-0 Keith – April 28 1984

Keith headed for Inverness requiring a point to win the championship, while Caley were looking to make it three titles in a row – in the first season the Highland League used three points for a win.

In a tight contest at a packed Telford Street, the home side completed their championship hat-trick with a goal 13 minutes from time.

John Docherty’s corner was headed home by Billy Urquhart to spark celebrations for Caley and leave the Maroons disappointed.