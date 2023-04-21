A look back at previous Highland League final day showdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look back at previous Highland League final day showdowns

Buckie Thistle and Brechin City meet in a championship decider on Saturday. We look at the last three final-day, winner-takes-all clashes.

By Callum Law
There have been three final day showdowns between Highland League title challengers in the last 40 years
There have been three final day showdowns between Highland League title challengers in the last 40 years

The race to become Breedon Highland League champions will come down to the final day of the season as Buckie Thistle tackle Brechin City tomorrow at Victoria Park.

In last 40 years, there have only been three occasions when the two contenders to be champions have played each other on the final day of the season.

Here we look back at those memorable clashes.

Formartine United 0-2 Cove Rangers – May 18 2013

Despite incessant rain, 1,500 crammed into North Lodge Park to witness this showdown a decade ago.

Leaders Formartine had missed the chance to clinch the title a week earlier when losing to Nairn County, but still only needed a point to claim the championship.

But it took Cove nine minutes to break the deadlock when Jamie Beagrie headed home a Connor Scully cross.

After an hour, things got even better for the visitors when Stephen Jeffrey fouled Scully inside the box.

Referee Graham Beaton sent off the United defender and, although goalkeeper Andy Shearer saved Ryan Stott’s penalty, Stott fired home the rebound to secure victory.

Buckie Thistle 2-1 Deveronvale – May 7 2011

Local rivals Buckie and Deveronvale went head-to-head in front of a massive crowd at Victoria Park.

The Jags only required a point, while the Banffers had to win, and they took the lead shortly before half-time with Mark Chisholm heading home Mike McKenzie’s corner.

Early in the second half, Buckie levelled when Martin Charlesworth nipped in to round goalkeeper James Blanchard and finish.

With Vale pushing for the goal which would have won them the championship, Thistle put the seal on their success when substitute Andy Low fired home a free-kick from 25 yards.

Caledonian 1-0 Keith – April 28 1984

Keith headed for Inverness requiring a point to win the championship, while Caley were looking to make it three titles in a row – in the first season the Highland League used three points for a win.

In a tight contest at a packed Telford Street, the home side completed their championship hat-trick with a goal 13 minutes from time.

John Docherty’s corner was headed home by Billy Urquhart to spark celebrations for Caley and leave the Maroons disappointed.

The Press and Journal report of Caledonian’s victory over Keith.

