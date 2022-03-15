Inverurie Academy to be partially closed on Wednesday due to staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Academy will remain partially closed on Wednesday due to staff shortages.

Pupils in S3 are being asked not to come into school on March 16.

Instead, they will be able to access work on Google Classroom or on Teams.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the closure on their website. It is not yet known if any other schools across the north-east will remain closed on Wednesday.

Covid cases are still rising across Scotland and have caused may school closures in the last few months.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that face covering requirements would not be lifted next week as originally planned due to this influx of cases.