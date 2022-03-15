Inverurie Academy to be partially closed on Wednesday due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie Academy to be partially closed on Wednesday due to staff shortages

By Lauren Robertson
March 15, 2022, 6:20 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 6:23 pm
Inverurie Academy. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Inverurie Academy. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Inverurie Academy will remain partially closed on Wednesday due to staff shortages.

Pupils in S3 are being asked not to come into school on March 16.

Instead, they will be able to access work on Google Classroom or on Teams.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the closure on their website. It is not yet known if any other schools across the north-east will remain closed on Wednesday.

Covid cases are still rising across Scotland and have caused may school closures in the last few months.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that face covering requirements would not be lifted next week as originally planned due to this influx of cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal