Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shock after videos appears to show gun-wielding men in Fraserburgh

Police Scotland have launched an investigation.

By Louise Glen
A screen grab of a videos tha is circulating that appears to show men with guns in Fraserburgh.
One of the videos appears to be in Fraserburgh Harbour. Image: Supplied.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after two disturbing videos of men apparently firing handguns in Fraserburgh were widely shared online.

One of the videos appears to show three men walking at the harbour of the town, shooting guns into the air.

In a second video, a man appears to remove a gun hidden inside a public bin casing, before raising the gun to the sky.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.

After sharing the videos with police, they issued a statement.

Inspector Andrew Machray said: “We are aware of videos circulating online appearing to show a firearm being discharged in the Fraserburgh Harbour area.

A screen grab of a video that appears to show a gun being taken from a bin in a public park.
One of the videos appears to show a gun being taken from a bin in a public park. Image: Supplied.

“While we haven’t received any reports from the public about this, I want to reassure the community additional patrols will be in place as we carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with concerns or information can contact us through 101, or phone 999 in an emergency.”

 

