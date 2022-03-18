Aberdeen taxi fares could increase next week as hard-hit drivers warn of ‘Catch-22’ situation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hard-pressed Aberdonians already facing a cost of living crisis could soon be paying more for taxis.

At a time when grocery bills and fuel prices are soaring, Aberdeen City Council looks poised to hike charges for getting about town.

The change would mean an increase from £2.40 to £2.60 for the first 940 yards of any trip.

Aberdeen taxi fares review comes at troubled time

The review comes at a time when the fuel crisis is leaving many drivers struggling to make a profit.

But earlier this week, one cabbie told the Press and Journal about the “Catch-22” situation where putting up costs to make ends meet might put off customers.

These competing factors will be on councillors’ minds when they meet to decide the rise on Tuesday.

Airport charges are leaving drivers out of pocket

Rainbow City Taxis boss, Russell McLeod, previously called for the fare be increased to make up for a loss of earnings during the pandemic.

And at January’s licensing meeting, he took particular aim at rules on airport drop-off charges.

Mr McLeod said firms should not have to wait for the council to review charges every time the airport puts up its drop-off and pick-up costs.

At present, if the airport announces any increase, taxi firms can not pass the heightened cost onto customers unless given the council’s permission.

The controversial levy soared to £4 for using the express lane at the front of the terminal in February.

But drivers have only been able to charge the previous £3 sum until the licensing committee approves the uptick.

Mr McLeod pleaded for a change in the process meaning local authority permission isn’t required, which is already in place in Aberdeenshire.

Councillors are now in a position to approve the changes and make taxi trips to and from the airport more expensive for residents.

Fares increase ‘could lose Aberdeen taxi drivers business’

It comes days after driver Derek Davidson told us about the nightmare scenario facing cabbies as a result of fuel prices shooting up.

He said: “Things were bad enough with Covid and then this is really the icing on the cake for a lot of drivers. “It’s a Catch-22, if we put the prices up we lose even more business.”

Mr Davidson, 59, claims many drivers are being forced out of the profession due to the rising costs.

If the licensing committee approves the increase, the changes are expected to come into force in April.