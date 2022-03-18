Aberdeen taxi fares could increase next week as hard-hit drivers warn of ‘Catch-22’ situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen taxi fares could increase next week as hard-hit drivers warn of ‘Catch-22’ situation

By Ben Hendry
March 18, 2022, 4:37 pm
Aberdeen taxi fares could soon be going up. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Aberdeen taxi fares could soon be going up. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Hard-pressed Aberdonians already facing a cost of living crisis could soon be paying more for taxis.

At a time when grocery bills and fuel prices are soaring, Aberdeen City Council looks poised to hike charges for getting about town.

The change would mean an increase from £2.40 to £2.60 for the first 940 yards of any trip.

Aberdeen taxi fares review comes at troubled time

The review comes at a time when the fuel crisis is leaving many drivers struggling to make a profit.

But earlier this week, one cabbie told the Press and Journal about the “Catch-22” situation where putting up costs to make ends meet might put off customers.

These competing factors will be on councillors’ minds when they meet to decide the rise on Tuesday.

The taxi rank on Flourmill Land and Upperkirkgate junction in August 2020.

Airport charges are leaving drivers out of pocket

Rainbow City Taxis boss, Russell McLeod, previously called for the fare be increased to make up for a loss of earnings during the pandemic.

And at January’s licensing meeting, he took particular aim at rules on airport drop-off charges.

Mr McLeod said firms should not have to wait for the council to review charges every time the airport puts up its drop-off and pick-up costs.

At present, if the airport announces any increase, taxi firms can not pass the heightened cost onto customers unless given the council’s permission.

The controversial levy soared to £4 for using the express lane at the front of the terminal in February.

But drivers have only been able to charge the previous £3 sum until the licensing committee approves the uptick.

Mr McLeod pleaded for a change in the process meaning local authority permission isn’t required, which is already in place in Aberdeenshire.

Councillors are now in a position to approve the changes and make taxi trips to and from the airport more expensive for residents.

Fares increase ‘could lose Aberdeen taxi drivers business’

Taxi driver Derek Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson

It comes days after driver Derek Davidson told us about the nightmare scenario facing cabbies as a result of fuel prices shooting up.

He said: “Things were bad enough with Covid and then this is really the icing on the cake for a lot of drivers.

“It’s a Catch-22, if we put the prices up we lose even more business.”

Mr Davidson, 59, claims many drivers are being forced out of the profession due to the rising costs.

If the licensing committee approves the increase, the changes are expected to come into force in April.

Aberdeen Airport announces increase in drop-off zone fees

[[title]]

[[text]]

