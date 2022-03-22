Another three earthquakes cause tremors off Shetland coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Another three earthquakes cause tremors off Shetland coast

By Mike Merritt
March 22, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 2:33 pm
The earthquake happened about 100 miles off the north-east of Shetland.
Another three earthquakes have struck off  Shetland a day after parts of the Scottish isle and northern Scotland were shaken by a tremor.

The latest quakes measured 2.7, 2.5 and 2.2 magnitude and occurred between 2.29am and 9.51am on Tuesday, according to the British Geological Survey.

The were in the same area as a tremor, which measured 5.1 magnitude, occurred at 5.32am on Monday and 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

In total five quakes have now been recorded off Shetland in two days.

Earthquakes can come in clusters. An earthquake swarm is a sequence of seismic events occurring in a local area within a relatively short period of time.

The BGS said that Monday’s quake was felt in Shetland, Aberdeen, Ellon, Stonehaven, Helmsdale, Inverurie, Lairg, Huntly, Banff and Fraserburgh.

It said that reports described: “lying in bed and heard a low rumbling sound”, “three waves of vibration in about three seconds”, “it woke me up as windows rattled”, “bed shook and windows creaked”, “mirror rattled” and “felt it as well as heard it, enough to wake me up”.

In January a significant earthquake measuring 3.6 in magnitude was recorded in the North Sea, in an area of oil and gas platforms.

It struck around 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

It is not yet clear if any of the recent quakes were also felt by any rigs.

A 6.1 magnitude quake hit the North Sea in 1931 and another in the area measuring 5.1 was recorded in 1958.

