Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young north-east musicians invited to take part in new creative project

By Ellie Milne
March 23, 2022, 6:34 pm
The Pitching Up music project has been launched by Shmu. Photo: Shutterstock.

Young music creators from the north-east are being invited to take part in a newly launched project.

Pitching Up will give 20 songwriters, singers, producers, composers and musicians the opportunity to create new music and gain an invaluable knowledge of the industry.

Participants will write and produce music in groups at Songcamps in Aberdeen with tutoring from music professionals. They will also be able to work on real briefs for music required by artists, labels, games, TV and film.

Applications are open to those aged between 16 and 25 who live in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

A community project

The Pitching Up project has been launched by Station House Media Unit (Shmu) in partnership with music publishing service, PitchPlay Music, which has directors based in Aberdeen and London.

It will be run by Shmu’s 57 North strand between April and October with the first of three scheduled Songcamps taking place over the weekend of April 16 and 17.

John Anderson, coordinator of 57 North, said: “It’s great to be starting a new project. We’re particularly looking forward to the Songcamps, as opportunities to work and create in-person have been few and far between over the last two years.”

PitchPlay Music Director Mike Macdermid added: “We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with new exciting talent in the north-east.

“It’s always been an ambition of ours to be involved in a community project such as this and, given that I’m from Aberdeen myself, it’s even more fitting that our first joint venture is working with Shmu in the Granite City.”

‘An incredible opportunity’

The project classes will be free to attend thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland. It has also allowed for the creation of a new project trainee role to provide creative and technical support.

Shmu chief executive Murray Dawson said: “We’re delighted to launch this exciting new initiative, which offers an incredible opportunity for young people who create original music in the region to work with world class music industry professionals.

“It’s been a very challenging couple of years for us all, and the creative and cultural sector has been hit particularly hard.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve secured funding from Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative to support this project – we can’t wait to welcome Pitching Up participants and tutors to the Songcamp events in-person at our HQ in Woodside in April.”

Applications are open online until Thursday, March 31.

