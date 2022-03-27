Debris on A90 causes delays for motorists near Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “large amount” of brick and rock debris has been causing delays for motorists on the A90.

Drivers travelling northbound on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road are being advised to take care and slow down on approach to the area.

The bricks, believed to have fallen from a lorry, were partially blocking the road between the A92 and Spurryhillock junctions.

Police attended the scene to direct traffic.

In a post shared online, Road Policing Scotland said: “We are currently in attendance on the A90 northbound, between the A92 and Spurryhillock junctions in relation to large amounts of brick and rock debris on the carriageway.

“Please slow down and be prepared to stop if directed to by one of our units.”

Photos and videos shared online show the debris spread across both lanes of the northbound carriageway.

Traffic Scotland shared an update just before 8pm saying the road had been cleared.

❗️NEW⌚️16.48#A90 N/B at Stonehaven – partially blocked due to a shed load of concrete blocks. Do take care on approach, traffic is slowing in the area.@AberdeenTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/oyemjmQ5qp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 27, 2022