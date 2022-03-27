Debris on A90 causes delays for motorists near Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debris on A90 causes delays for motorists near Stonehaven

By Ellie Milne
March 27, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: March 27, 2022, 8:05 pm
The debris partially covered both lanes of the A90 northbound near Stonehaven. Photo: Google Maps.
A “large amount” of brick and rock debris has been causing delays for motorists on the A90.

Drivers travelling northbound on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road are being advised to take care and slow down on approach to the area.

The bricks, believed to have fallen from a lorry, were partially blocking the road between the A92 and Spurryhillock junctions.

Police attended the scene to direct traffic.

In a post shared online, Road Policing Scotland said: “We are currently in attendance on the A90 northbound, between the A92 and Spurryhillock junctions in relation to large amounts of brick and rock debris on the carriageway.

“Please slow down and be prepared to stop if directed to by one of our units.”

Photos and videos shared online show the debris spread across both lanes of the northbound carriageway.

Traffic Scotland shared an update just before 8pm saying the road had been cleared.

