Keith ban spectator following investigation into racist comments towards Huntly players

Highland League club Keith have identified and issued a lifetime ban to a supporter after investigating an alleged racist comment towards a Huntly player.

The Maroons launched an investigation earlier on Sunday following the incident against the Black and Golds, the second time in 72 hours a Huntly player had been targeted in a Highland League match.

An investigation into another alleged racist remark towards a Huntly player, is underway at Nairn County.

Keith have moved swiftly to take action and vowed to maintain a zero tolerance stance.

The club issued an updated statement confirming the action taken.

It read: “Keith FC have investigated and identified the person who made the racist comment at the home match against Huntly FC.

“No action could be taken at the time of the incident as a thorough investigation needed to be undertaken so that the correct person was identified.

“Keith FC have issued a letter informing the person identified of a lifetime ban from Kynoch Park and any Keith FC event.

“Huntly FC have been informed of the action taken.

“Keith FC have never had such a situation occur before and take racism and indeed any form of unacceptable conduct, be it directed to players, staff or spectators very seriously.

“Keith FC condemns racism in any form, either on or off the pitch.

“Keith FC aims to create and maintain a working and spectating environment free from racial harassment, abuse and unacceptable conduct of any nature and will give their full support to the police in any criminal actions.

“We will continue to remind supporters that racist taunts and abusive or threatening behaviour will not be tolerated by Keith FC.

“There is no room for such behaviour in life at all.

“Once again we sincerely apologise to all at Huntly FC for the incident and applaud their support of both their and our players who may have been affected.

“We too have provided support to all of our players following the incident.”

Huntly contact Police

A Huntly FC statement last night said police had been contacted over the alleged incident.

It read: “Given the disgusting racial comment directed at our player we felt it was appropriate to inform Police Scotland.

“Our club has a duty to protect all of our employees from all types of discrimination.

“Racial abuse is abhorrent and such episodes highlight the responsibility we collectively have to work harder to eradicate such abuse and punish the perpetrators.”

Highland League urges fans to speak out

The Highland League has also issued a statement condemning the recent incidents at Nairn and Keith and urged fans to speak out in the event of any further comments being made.

The league statement read: “The Highland League has always prided itself on its inclusiveness, its role in the communities in which it exists and its acceptance of diversity.

“However, recent weeks have seen a worrying trend with instances of racial abuse occurring at SHFL matches.

“This is completely unacceptable and has no place in the Highland League or, indeed, anywhere.

“The message is quite simple to those who use such language – you are not welcome at Highland League matches, or matches anywhere, so stay away as you have no place in a modern society.

“To all Highland League supporters – be aware of this issue and point out anyone who resorts to racist language.

“Remember – for bad things to survive, all that’s needed is that good people do nothing.

“It’s time for the good people to stand up and be counted.”