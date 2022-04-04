Conservatives field largest number of Aberdeen candidates in fight to keep control of council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Conservatives are aiming to return their largest cohort of Aberdeen councillors “in decades” – as they claim the city is at a “critical juncture”.

Standing in the part-pedestrianised Broad Street, the Tory campaigners pledged to press on with £150 million plans to bring a similar overhaul to Union Street, as well as revamp the beachfront.

The party is standing 17 candidates across the city, looking to increase its presence in the council chambers from the 11 elected in 2017.

Before that result – which saw them outnumber Labour at the Town House – they returned only three in 2012.

If all their candidates were returned this May, the Tories would still be six short of a majority in the chamber.

Aberdeen Conservative candidates to push on with council plans for pedestrianisation

City regeneration works are currently on hold – as the future of Union Street was thrown into doubt last month.

Conservative group leader – and current council finance convener – Ryan Houghton told us: “Every one of our 17 candidates standing at this election is proud of Aberdeen as their city and wants to work to see continued success for all our residents.

“While some parties want to shut down our energy sector, we’ll work to protect it and the thousands of jobs it provides. Further work with partners to deliver a successful freeport bid for our region to attract more highly skilled jobs and investment.

“Investment is critical and we’ll take forward the £150m plan for our city centre and beachfront. More than that we’ll put local priorities first, starting with a £39m roads and pavements fund, giving £3m for each of Aberdeen’s 13 wards.”

Mr Houghton, who is looking to switch from his current George Street and Harbour ward to Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, pointed to his party’s delivery of the refurbishment of the art gallery, new Teca exhibition centre, Provost Skene’s House revamp, four schools being built and new housing.

Conservatives candidates could win largest slice of Aberdeen council ‘in decades’

The Conservatives are looking to make gains across Aberdeen, putting up two candidates in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone; Bridge of Don; Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells; and Lower Deeside – with the potential to double up their share of seats there.

New faces are also replacing those stepping back from the council on the ballot, such as Emma Farquhar in Midstocket and Rosemount.

“It is a great area of the city and I want to work on making it an even better place to live and work,” the Aberdeen University graduate said.

“I want to prioritise our parks and open spaces, we’re lucky to have some great parks here in Aberdeen which are important for promoting good wellbeing. I am delighted with the work to restore Victoria Park fountain and that Conservative councillors delivered funding for it.”

Charity worker Richard Brooks is another newcomer, looking to retain the Tory seat in Kincorth, Nigg and Cove.

He said: “For 20 years I have championed this area in the third sector.

“I felt it was time to elevate the volume for the people of this area, to push forward our plans for improved roads and pavements.

“As a councillor, you can help drive the priorities of the people you represent and if elected that’s what I’ll do.”

Click here to see a full list of all 99 candidates standing in the Aberdeen City Council election on May 5.