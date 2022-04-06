Have your say: BBC Debate Night looking for audience members in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first episode of BBC’s Debate Night season four will be filmed in Aberdeen later this month – and locals are being invited to be a part of the audience.

The topical discussion programme has been filming in cities across the country, and in two weeks’ time will visit Aberdeen to give locals a chance to have their say.

Anyone can apply to be in the big studio audience for free to address some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

This years’ Debate Night has featured senior politicians from the largest political parties and a line-up of guests, including comedian Susie McCabe and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.

Stephen Jardine, Debate Night’s presenter, explained it is the “only television programme of its kind in Scotland” that allows the public to put their questions across.

He said: “Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”

The show will be filmed in Aberdeen on the evening of Wednesday April 20, and will broadcast on all BBC Scotland channels from 10.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the studio audience can apply for tickets online.