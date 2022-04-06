Have your say: BBC Debate Night looking for audience members in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have your say: BBC Debate Night looking for audience members in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
April 6, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 6:59 pm
Debate Night will be filming the first episode of season four in Aberdeen. Supplied by Mentorn Scotland.
Debate Night will be filming the first episode of season four in Aberdeen. Supplied by Mentorn Scotland.

The first episode of BBC’s Debate Night season four will be filmed in Aberdeen later this month – and locals are being invited to be a part of the audience.

The topical discussion programme has been filming in cities across the country, and in two weeks’ time will visit Aberdeen to give locals a chance to have their say.

Anyone can apply to be in the big studio audience for free to address some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

This years’ Debate Night has featured senior politicians from the largest political parties and a line-up of guests, including comedian Susie McCabe and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.

Stephen Jardine, presenter of Debate Night. Supplied by Mentorn Scotland.

Stephen Jardine, Debate Night’s presenter, explained it is the “only television programme of its kind in Scotland” that allows the public to put their questions across.

He said: “Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”

The show will be filmed in Aberdeen on the evening of Wednesday April 20, and will broadcast on all BBC Scotland channels from 10.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the studio audience can apply for tickets online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal