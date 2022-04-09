Fire crews rush to night-time blaze in Aberdeen home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews from Aberdeen rushed to the scene of a house fire on Gillespie Place in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports of the fire came in at about 1.30am.

Two appliances from North Anderson Drive responded to the call along with one from the city centre.

Crews used a hose reel jet and a fan to battle the blaze and the stop message was sent back just after 2am.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed there were no casualties in the incident.

The size and nature of the fire is unknown.