Mask or no mask? Tell us how your business is adapting to change in Covid face mask rules

There is no doubt that the relaxation of face mask rules in Scotland will be a big change for all of us – businesses included.

Over the last two years we have become as accustomed to putting on these coverings as putting on a pair of shoes.

However, now all that could be about to change now the masks are no longer mandatory.

What will this mean for shoppers? Will some businesses still encourage masks to protect staff and customers? Will others say there is no need for masks at all?

At The Press & Journal and Evening Express we want to help keep you informed about what businesses in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands are doing.

We are asking businesses to get in touch with us to let you, their customers, know what measures they will continue to encourage.

If you run a business, please fill in our form below to let us know what you will be asking for when people walk through your doors.

Will you still be encouraging customers to wear masks to protect staff and other potentially vulnerable people on your premises?

Let us know and we can let people know before they get to your door.

We will compile the results in a handy guide to let Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands know whether they still need to pack a face mask when they go out and about.

