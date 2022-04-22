Union Terrace to be shut to all traffic at weekend ahead of full reopening on Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-way traffic will return to Union Terrace on Monday ahead of the Union Terrace Garden “soft reopening”.

The road, which connects two of Aberdeen’s busiest thoroughfares, will be fully reopened for the first time in three months.

It was partially closed off in January to ensure the safety of the workers completing the Union Terrace Gardens project.

The road will be completely closed over the weekend for further essential work to be completed, including re-lining and reducing the footprint of the construction site.

The closure will be in place from 7am on Saturday until noon on Monday.

While the road is closed, northbound buses will be diverted via Denburn Road, while southbound buses will continue with their current diversion.

Passengers are being advised to use the stops on Guild Street, Rosemount Viaduct, Woolmanhill or Union Square bus station.

Bus services will be able to return to serving Union Terrace in both directions after noon on Monday.

Which bus services will return to Union Terrace?

First Bus – 3, 3A, 3B and 12

Stagecoach – 10B, 10C, 37, 59, 220 and X20

Bains Coaches – 305