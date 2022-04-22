Union Terrace to be shut to all traffic at weekend ahead of full reopening on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Union Terrace to be shut to all traffic at weekend ahead of full reopening on Monday

By Ellie Milne
April 22, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 3:12 pm
Union Terrace will reopen to two-way traffic on Monday for the first time in three months. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Two-way traffic will return to Union Terrace on Monday ahead of the Union Terrace Garden “soft reopening”.

The road, which connects two of Aberdeen’s busiest thoroughfares, will be fully reopened for the first time in three months.

It was partially closed off in January to ensure the safety of the workers completing the Union Terrace Gardens project.

The road will be completely closed over the weekend for further essential work to be completed, including re-lining and reducing the footprint of the construction site.

Union Terrace in early April. Photo: DCT Media

The closure will be in place from 7am on Saturday until noon on Monday.

While the road is closed, northbound buses will be diverted via Denburn Road, while southbound buses will continue with their current diversion.

Passengers are being advised to use the stops on Guild Street, Rosemount Viaduct, Woolmanhill or Union Square bus station.

Bus services will be able to return to serving Union Terrace in both directions after noon on Monday.

Which bus services will return to Union Terrace?

  • First Bus – 3, 3A, 3B and 12
  • Stagecoach – 10B, 10C, 37, 59, 220 and X20
  • Bains Coaches – 305

Union Terrace Gardens: ‘Soft reopening’ one week away

