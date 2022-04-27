New Aberdeen Co-op could be built on ‘eyesore’ land next to King Street pub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vast wasteland next to The Bobbin pub on King Street could be transformed into a large new Co-op shop.

The ground next to the student hotspot has lain empty for many years, with grafitti-covered hoardings erected around the “prominent eyesore”.

Now, the Co-op has signalled plans to build a new supermarket at the spot adjacent to Aberdeen University’s playing fields.

Proposals submitted to the council by the Manchester-based grocery firm show how the store could fill the abandoned spot.

How would new King Street Co-op look?

King Street outlet would be part of expansion across Aberdeen

Staff at The Bobbin this evening confirmed they were aware of the scheme, but had heard conflicting reports about the retailer eyeing up the space.

It comes just months after the Co-op opened an outlet nearby just off the Mounthooly roundabout.

This store, if approved, would be the chain’s 13th in Aberdeen.

New King Street Co-op scheme follows ill-fated housing plans

Plans for new housing on the derelict site came and went a few years ago.

Developers West Coast Estates wanted to create a complex for 100 students, along with space for new shops and businesses.

Company director Iftikar Mian described the site as “prominent and derelict”.

He promised to turn the “eyesore” into “something residents can be proud of”.

You can see the Co-op plans here.

The scheme comes shortly after The Bobbin’s appeal to keep a beer garden in the car park permanently was thrown out by councillors after neighbours complained about the noise.