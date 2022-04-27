New Aberdeen Co-op could be built on ‘eyesore’ land next to King Street pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
New Aberdeen Co-op could be built on ‘eyesore’ land next to King Street pub

By Ben Hendry
April 27, 2022, 7:07 pm
This stretch of King Street could soon be home to a new Aberdeen Co-op.
A vast wasteland next to The Bobbin pub on King Street could be transformed into a large new Co-op shop.

The ground next to the student hotspot has lain empty for many years, with grafitti-covered hoardings erected around the “prominent eyesore”.

Now, the Co-op has signalled plans to build a new supermarket at the spot adjacent to Aberdeen University’s playing fields.

Proposals submitted to the council by the Manchester-based grocery firm show how the store could fill the abandoned spot.

How would new King Street Co-op look?

The new Co-op would come with a cash machine on the outside of the building. 
The overgrown and abandoned “eyesore” as it looks today. 

King Street outlet would be part of expansion across Aberdeen

Staff at The Bobbin this evening confirmed they were aware of the scheme, but had heard conflicting reports about the retailer eyeing up the space.

It comes just months after the Co-op opened an outlet nearby just off the Mounthooly roundabout.

This store, if approved, would be the chain’s 13th in Aberdeen.

Being next to Aberdeen University, the Co-op could be ideal for students picking up their groceries. 

New King Street Co-op scheme follows ill-fated housing plans

Plans for new housing on the derelict site came and went a few years ago.

These impressions were conjured up to show how the towering block of flats could have looked next to the student bar.

Developers West Coast Estates wanted to create a complex for 100 students, along with space for new shops and businesses.

Company director Iftikar Mian described the site as “prominent and derelict”.

The street is busy with students, and the proposed site is just a few yards from a Tesco store. 

He promised to turn the “eyesore” into “something residents can be proud of”.

You can see the Co-op plans here.

The scheme comes shortly after The Bobbin’s appeal to keep a beer garden in the car park permanently was thrown out by councillors after neighbours complained about the noise. 

All the latest planning stories

