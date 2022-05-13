Man arrested following incident in Aberdeen By Denny Andonova May 13, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 7:09 pm Police were called to the scene of an incident at around 2pm on Friday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested following an incident in Aberdeen. Police were called to Lewis Road in Sheddocksley at around 1.50pm following reports of concern for a person. The road was understood to have been cordoned off at The Three Lums Bar and Grill, with drivers being diverted to alternative routes. Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested following the incident. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of concern for a person at a premises on Lewis Road in Aberdeen at around 1.50pm on Friday May 13. “A man has been arrested.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Claims fly-tipping around Dyce is on the rise following closure of recycling centre Three people for court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen and Elgin Two women arrested after baby girl dies at nursery Angler dies in Orkney after getting into difficulty in water