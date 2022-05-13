Man arrested following incident in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following an incident in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Lewis Road in Sheddocksley at around 1.50pm following reports of concern for a person.

The road was understood to have been cordoned off at The Three Lums Bar and Grill, with drivers being diverted to alternative routes.

Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of concern for a person at a premises on Lewis Road in Aberdeen at around 1.50pm on Friday May 13.

“A man has been arrested.”