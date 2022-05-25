Ocean Colour Scene announce Aberdeen tour date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ocean Colour Scene announce Aberdeen tour date

By Lottie Hood
May 25, 2022, 7:50 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 8:28 pm
Post Thumbnail

Indie band Ocean Colour Scene has expanded its UK tour to include four additional tour dates – including a live show in Aberdeen.

The tour kicks off in Merthyr Tydfil in June with various locations throughout the UK, before travelling to Aberdeen on December 19.

The four-piece band announced the newest additions to the tour earlier today including two Scottish dates.

DECEMBER TOUR 2022In addition to the Scottish dates this coming December, we are pleased to announce 4 additional UK…

Posted by Ocean Colour Scene on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Originally formed in Birmingham in the late 1980s, the indie band boasted three top-five albums between 1997 and 1999 and nine successive top-20 singles during an 18-month period.

1996 single, The Riverboat Song, is also a well-known classic after being used as a signature tune for Channel 4 music programme TFI Friday.

Ocean Colour Scene has been derided for being “retro slaves” to 1960s style music, the indie band’s hits have always appeared to be popular among Scots.

OCS is comprised of Steve Craddock on lead guitar, keyboard and vocals, Simon Fowler on guitar and lead vocals, Damon Minchella on bass and Oscar Harrison on drums.

How to book tickets

Visiting Aberdeen on Monday, December 19, the band will be playing live at Aberdeen Music Hall for one night only.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27.

