Ocean Colour Scene announce Aberdeen tour date

Indie band Ocean Colour Scene has expanded its UK tour to include four additional tour dates – including a live show in Aberdeen.

The tour kicks off in Merthyr Tydfil in June with various locations throughout the UK, before travelling to Aberdeen on December 19.

The four-piece band announced the newest additions to the tour earlier today including two Scottish dates.

DECEMBER TOUR 2022In addition to the Scottish dates this coming December, we are pleased to announce 4 additional UK… Posted by Ocean Colour Scene on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Originally formed in Birmingham in the late 1980s, the indie band boasted three top-five albums between 1997 and 1999 and nine successive top-20 singles during an 18-month period.

1996 single, The Riverboat Song, is also a well-known classic after being used as a signature tune for Channel 4 music programme TFI Friday.

Ocean Colour Scene has been derided for being “retro slaves” to 1960s style music, the indie band’s hits have always appeared to be popular among Scots.

OCS is comprised of Steve Craddock on lead guitar, keyboard and vocals, Simon Fowler on guitar and lead vocals, Damon Minchella on bass and Oscar Harrison on drums.

How to book tickets

Visiting Aberdeen on Monday, December 19, the band will be playing live at Aberdeen Music Hall for one night only.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27.