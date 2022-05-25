Missing 37-year-old man from Peterculter has been found By Louise Glen May 25, 2022, 8:11 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 8:11 pm Michael Davie has been reported missing from Peterculter. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael Davie who went missing from Peterculter has been traced safe and well. Police appealed for help from the public after Mr Davie was reported missing but have announced he has been traced safe and well. We can confirm that Michael Davie , 37, reported missing from Peterculter, Aberdeen has been traced safe and well. Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing teen last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well Aberdeen man Ruaraidh Jack, 37, reported missing traced safe and well Pensioner with dementia reported missing after travelling to Aberdeen has been found Missing Dingwall teenager Danielle Cameron, 16, traced safe and well