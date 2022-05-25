Missing 37-year-old man from Peterculter has been found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Davie who went missing from Peterculter has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed for help from the public after Mr Davie was reported missing but have announced he has been traced safe and well.

We can confirm that Michael Davie , 37, reported missing from Peterculter, Aberdeen has been traced safe and well. Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 25 May 2022