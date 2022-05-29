Crathes Vintage Car Rally returns much to the delight of motoring enthusiasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crathes Vintage Car Rally returns much to the delight of motoring enthusiasts

By Ross Hempseed
May 29, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 6:06 pm
crathes vintage car rally
The Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally. Pic: Kath Flannery.

Motoring enthusiasts turned out in force to admire nearly 300 vintage vehicles on show in Deeside today.

The Crathes Vintage Car Rally made its long-awaited return following Covid, with supporters eager to check out the cars, bikes, coaches and other vehicles on show.

Around 280 vehicles from as far back as the 1920s were showcased in their glory at Milton of Crathes.

The annual show is organised by Banchory Ternan Rotary Club, with proceeds this year going to Clan Cancer Support.

This year Clan opened a new support and wellbeing centre on Bridge Street in Banchory, aiming to provide local support for anyone in the area affected by cancer.

It was not only vintage car enthusiasts that were kept happy, children were able to take part in fun activities including donkey rides.

Entertainment was also provided with Aberdeen favourites Alba Acapella and Big Mountain taking to the stage.

Local talent included Coutts School of Highland Dancing, Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, the Deeside Dance Centre and the Stardust Musical Theatre group.

Check out our gallery of pictures from the event:

Visitors admire the quirky cars design at the Crathes Vintage Car Rally. Pic: Kath Flannery.
crathes vintage car rally
Vintage cars lined the field at the Crathes Vintage Car Rally. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Small compact car on the flatbed of a truck. Pic: Kath Flannery.
crathes vintage car rally
Vintage car equivalent of a convertible. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Some cars like this Ford Escort showcased a specific time period. Pic: Kath Flannery.
crathes vintage car rally
Car inspection underway. Pic: Kath Flannery.
6-year-old Lexi and 2-year-old Jessica Fraser enjoying a donkey ride. Pic: Kath Flannery.
crathes vintage car rally
Andy Clark with Winston and Spencer and his 1935 Morris 16. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Ros and Ron Mackie with their MGB Roadster 1978. Pic: Kath Flannery.
8-year-old Brodie Smart takes a closer look at one of the vintage cars. Pic: Kath Flannery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]