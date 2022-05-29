Crathes Vintage Car Rally returns much to the delight of motoring enthusiasts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motoring enthusiasts turned out in force to admire nearly 300 vintage vehicles on show in Deeside today.

The Crathes Vintage Car Rally made its long-awaited return following Covid, with supporters eager to check out the cars, bikes, coaches and other vehicles on show.

Around 280 vehicles from as far back as the 1920s were showcased in their glory at Milton of Crathes.

The annual show is organised by Banchory Ternan Rotary Club, with proceeds this year going to Clan Cancer Support.

This year Clan opened a new support and wellbeing centre on Bridge Street in Banchory, aiming to provide local support for anyone in the area affected by cancer.

It was not only vintage car enthusiasts that were kept happy, children were able to take part in fun activities including donkey rides.

Entertainment was also provided with Aberdeen favourites Alba Acapella and Big Mountain taking to the stage.

Local talent included Coutts School of Highland Dancing, Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, the Deeside Dance Centre and the Stardust Musical Theatre group.

