New noodle restaurant Itsu prepares to open in Aberdeen's Union Square By Cameron Roy May 31, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 6:43 pm 0 Itsu Aberdeen prepares to open in Union Square. Supplied by Callum Main Noodle chain Itsu is preparing to open its first restaurant in Aberdeen in July. The restaurant in Union Square will be a welcome sight for those that enjoy sushi, noodles and rice dishes. The chain, which opened in 1997 in London, is keen to further develop its Scottish presence. This will be the second Itsu restaurant to come to Scotland, after the first opened at the St James Quarter in Edinburgh in March. What's special about Itsu? Most of their menu is under 500 calories and under £7. A free lunch is "often" given to loyal customers kept waiting more than 90 seconds. A half-price sale is held every evening to avoid food waste. A third of their dishes are plant-based. Packaging is designed to be sustainable with minimal plastic. There will now be one fewer empty Union Square retail unit. Photo from Shutterstock The unit in Union Square is one of many across Aberdeen shopping centres which has been lying empty for a while. The plan to open the restaurant was revealed in the weekly planning roundup back in January.