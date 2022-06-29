Aberdeenshire foodbank piloting slow cooker project hopeful it will make ‘quite an impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire foodbank piloting slow cooker project hopeful it will make ‘quite an impact’

By Lauren Taylor
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Alison McLennan, a volunteer for Aberdeenshire North Foodbank with a slow cooker pack. Supplied by the Trussell Trust / Cala Homes.
Alison McLennan, a volunteer for Aberdeenshire North Foodbank with a slow cooker pack. Supplied by the Trussell Trust / Cala Homes.

A foodbank has distributed dozens of slow cookers to people across Aberdeenshire to improve nutrition and help with the cost of living.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has handed out around 40 slow cooker packs to service users in Peterhead and Ellon after receiving funding from Cala Homes.

The Trussell Trust runs Aberdeenshire North and has foodbanks in Ellon, Huntly, Inverurie, and Peterhead.

They identified service users who could benefit from the project first in Peterhead, their busiest area, and then in Ellon.

Users were provided with a slow cooker, some basic ingredients, a £10 supermarket voucher, and a recipe booklet.

Development worker Stephen Balfour explained that some people accessing the foodbank may not have a lot of room, or may only have a kettle or microwave to cook food with.

He added that some users may not know how to cook or even simply have the time to.

“So far the project has been really good,” he said. “People have been using them to cook much more.

“It’s a lot easier, just throwing everything in the same pot, especially if they’ve got kids or if they’re really busy. They can just stick it on in the morning and not worry about it.”

Slow cookers do not use as much power, despite being on for much longer than other appliances, meaning they might work out to be a cost-effective way to prepare meals.

Tackling rising fuel costs

Users will say whether it saved them any fuel costs and if they have been eating more nutritious meals.

Mr Balfour said: “As a foodbank, we’re trying to end the need for emergency food provision. Part of that is just testing projects, and giving holistic support, rather than just giving them a food parcel – which isn’t very sustainable.

“We’re hoping it will have quite an impact.”

If the slow cookers are useful and cost-effective the Trussell Trust will roll them out to more service users across Aberdeenshire.

The foodbank works on a referral basis and Mr Balfour believes the cost-of-living-crisis will affect everyone.

Although the service has not seen a huge spike in referrals they are anticipating one.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital role foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

We’re also asking businesses across the patch to consider if there is anything they can do to support those in their local communities this summer holidays – which we know will be extra tough for many families this year.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]