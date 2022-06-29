Aberdeenshire foodbank piloting slow cooker project hopeful it will make ‘quite an impact’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A foodbank has distributed dozens of slow cookers to people across Aberdeenshire to improve nutrition and help with the cost of living.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has handed out around 40 slow cooker packs to service users in Peterhead and Ellon after receiving funding from Cala Homes.

The Trussell Trust runs Aberdeenshire North and has foodbanks in Ellon, Huntly, Inverurie, and Peterhead.

They identified service users who could benefit from the project first in Peterhead, their busiest area, and then in Ellon.

Users were provided with a slow cooker, some basic ingredients, a £10 supermarket voucher, and a recipe booklet.

Development worker Stephen Balfour explained that some people accessing the foodbank may not have a lot of room, or may only have a kettle or microwave to cook food with.

He added that some users may not know how to cook or even simply have the time to.

“So far the project has been really good,” he said. “People have been using them to cook much more.

“It’s a lot easier, just throwing everything in the same pot, especially if they’ve got kids or if they’re really busy. They can just stick it on in the morning and not worry about it.”

Slow cookers do not use as much power, despite being on for much longer than other appliances, meaning they might work out to be a cost-effective way to prepare meals.

Tackling rising fuel costs

Users will say whether it saved them any fuel costs and if they have been eating more nutritious meals.

Mr Balfour said: “As a foodbank, we’re trying to end the need for emergency food provision. Part of that is just testing projects, and giving holistic support, rather than just giving them a food parcel – which isn’t very sustainable.

“We’re hoping it will have quite an impact.”

If the slow cookers are useful and cost-effective the Trussell Trust will roll them out to more service users across Aberdeenshire.

The foodbank works on a referral basis and Mr Balfour believes the cost-of-living-crisis will affect everyone.

Although the service has not seen a huge spike in referrals they are anticipating one.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital role foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

We’re also asking businesses across the patch to consider if there is anything they can do to support those in their local communities this summer holidays – which we know will be extra tough for many families this year.