Additional late night services for the north-east added to ScotRail’s timetable

ScotRail has announced more late night services will be added following a resolution to a driver pay dispute.

The embattled operator and Aslef, the union that represents train drivers, agreed to a 5% pay increase for train drivers.

This should end the last few weeks of travel chaos after drivers refused to work overtime or during rest days.

ScotRail was forced to slash services across the network by as much as 700 as a result.

Slowly, more services are being added back to the timetable, with this latest review allowing several nightly services to run, including the service between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Three services will run between Aberdeen and Inverurie after 8.30pm through Monday to Saturday.

‘Providing customers with greater certainty and reliability’

However, there will be no additional services being laid on for people travelling further afield to Elgin, Forres and Inverness.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers.

“We have listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted.

“The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach an agreement with Aslef.”

And while the dispute with Aslef has come to an end, ScotRail is still braced for more strike action after RMT rejected the 5% deal.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Simpson said he was “extremely disappointed” the union has decided to ballot their members on strike action.

However, he reassured passengers that any RMT action would be less disruptive than train drivers on strike.

To find out how the new timetable affects your journey, visit the ScotRail website.