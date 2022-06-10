Additional late night services for the north-east added to ScotRail’s timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Additional late night services for the north-east added to ScotRail’s timetable

By Ross Hempseed
June 10, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 4:13 pm
scotrail late-night services
Temporary changes to Scotrail's timetable will add late trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson.

ScotRail has announced more late night services will be added following a resolution to a driver pay dispute.

The embattled operator and Aslef, the union that represents train drivers, agreed to a 5% pay increase for train drivers.

This should end the last few weeks of travel chaos after drivers refused to work overtime or during rest days.

ScotRail was forced to slash services across the network by as much as 700 as a result.

Slowly, more services are being added back to the timetable, with this latest review allowing several nightly services to run, including the service between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Three services will run between Aberdeen and Inverurie after 8.30pm through Monday to Saturday.

‘Providing customers with greater certainty and reliability’

However, there will be no additional services being laid on for people travelling further afield to Elgin, Forres and Inverness.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers.

“We have listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted.

“The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach an agreement with Aslef.”

And while the dispute with Aslef has come to an end, ScotRail is still braced for more strike action after RMT rejected the 5% deal.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Simpson said he was “extremely disappointed” the union has decided to ballot their members on strike action.

However, he reassured passengers that any RMT action would be less disruptive than train drivers on strike.

To find out how the new timetable affects your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

