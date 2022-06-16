Young talent takes centre stage in Aberdeen for Light the Blue festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young talent takes centre stage in Aberdeen for Light the Blue festival

By Cameron Roy
June 16, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 6:55 pm
Morna Ross and Eve Martin during rehearsals for the opening event of the Light the Blue festival. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Hundreds of young performers will show off their talents at a festival in Aberdeen this weekend.

Preparations are well under way for the Light the Blue, a festival for and by young people.

Throughout the weekend there will be dance, music, film and spoken word performances at venues across the city, as well as outdoor performances at the Bon Accord Roof Garden tomorrow and Saturday.

The festival started in 2018, but has been postponed over the last two years due to Covid.

Creative producer Jordan Blackwood said: “It is really exciting to be back and opening our doors to young people across the city.

“We have got lots of different types of events including multi-artform events and free workshops.

“It is good to get young people involved in the arts from as soon as possible.”

‘Inspired by the community at Foresterhill’

Kicking things off today at the Music Hall was a special performance of All About People, which is based on a video by the charity Grampian Hospitals Art Trust focusing on the creation of the Foresterhill hospital campus.

The video was created from many sets of archival footage about the pioneering plan that brought together public health services across the city into one location.

The performance All About People is a mixture of sound and imagery, inspired by the community at Foresterhill to help share their stories from the past.

The All About People experience will be celebrating the community at Foresterhill. Picture by Scott Baxter.

The performance stars Morna Ross, 23, from Nairn, and Eve Martin, 21, from Aberdeen.

Miss Martin said: “In the archival footage we saw that were a lot of folk trying to upstage each other and be the one in the view of the camera.”

Miss Ross, who said she does not think the sho added: “It is almost as like when they saw a camera it was something quite unusual, nowadays you probably see cameras and phones all the time.

“But back then people were either jumping in front or trying to hide – kind of like people now.

They believe the show is “uniquely Aberdonian” and will resonate well with audiences.

Beatboxing workshops and performances

Jason Singh, an accomplished beatboxer and DJ, also opened the event with a live beatbox set.

Mr Singh believes beatboxing can help bring people who find talking or singing difficult. He will be at taking part in several workshops and events across the weekend.

A total of 33 different events have been announced, and the organisers are hoping to get as many people involved as possible.

Free events on Friday include a hip hop workshop, an emerging artist showcase and a SC&T youth concert at the Lemon Tree.

On Saturday, more free workshops will run including topics such as audio performance as well as behind-the-scenes insights from Ten Feet Tall Theatre and Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

And although the cost of living crisis hitting people’s pockets, meaning cultural events could take a hit, Mr Blackwood assured audiences that Light the Blue is affordable.

Mr Blackwood, the festival producer, said: “Most of our events are free or are very very low cost.

“On Saturday we have loads of free performances on Bon Accords roof garden, which would be an opportunity for people who maybe don’t feel comfortable coming to a theatre space.

“They could come along and enjoy some outdoor performances and outdoor music.”

The festival is produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts in partnership with Culture Aberdeen. To see what’s on and get involved, click here.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

