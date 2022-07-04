‘It’s time to take a stand’: Your reaction to the ‘slow’ protests over fuel prices By Ross Hempseed July 4, 2022, 4:25 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 6:34 pm 0 Two tractors took part in the fuel price protest on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road today. Pic: Newsline Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Priti Patel ‘urges police to use new powers against fuel duty protesters’ ‘It impacts everyone’: ‘Slow’ protestors hope the government will take action on soaring fuel costs Twelve arrested during M4 fuel price protest for driving ‘too slow’ Motorists warned of disruption on roads amid protests against rising fuel costs