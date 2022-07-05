Three people taken to hospital following ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A90 remains closed following a serious three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Three people have been taken to hospital following the incident on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the junction with the A938 north of Carrbridge.

Three air resources, four fire crews and police were sent to the scene near the Slochd summit after the alarm was raised at about 11.40am.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is closed and is expected to be for some time.

Four fire appliances were at the scene Carrbridge, with three pumping appliances and one heavy rescue appliance in use.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️13:20 #A9 SLOCHD CLOSED in both directions due to a serious collision⛔️ Approx 25 minute delay Southbound

Approx 15 minute delay Northbound Diversion information can be found below@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/y77IU59tfw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 5, 2022

According to Traffic Scotland, there is a 65-mile diversion in place with delays in both directions.

Fire crews also used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and one main jet.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) confirmed that the Aberdeen-based Helimed 79 was deployed to the scene.

Pictures on social media show clouds of thick black smoke in the air.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Around 11.40am on Tuesday July 5, police received a report of a serious road crash on the A9 near its junction with the A938, south of Carrbridge.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road is currently closed.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.”

More as we get it.