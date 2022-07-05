Three people taken to hospital following ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three people taken to hospital following ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge

By Lauren Taylor
July 5, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 2:38 pm
A section of the A9 is closed while emergency services respond to a "serious" crash.

A section of the A90 remains closed following a serious three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Three people have been taken to hospital following the incident on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the junction with the A938 north of Carrbridge.

Three air resources, four fire crews and police were sent to the scene near the Slochd summit after the alarm was raised at about 11.40am.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is closed and is expected to be for some time.

Four fire appliances were at the scene Carrbridge, with three pumping appliances and one heavy rescue appliance in use.

According to Traffic Scotland, there is a 65-mile diversion in place with delays in both directions.

Fire crews also used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and one main jet.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) confirmed that the Aberdeen-based Helimed 79 was deployed to the scene.

Pictures on social media show clouds of thick black smoke in the air.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Around 11.40am on Tuesday July 5, police received a report of a serious road crash on the A9 near its junction with the A938, south of Carrbridge.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road is currently closed.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.”

More as we get it.

