Aberdeen University Graduations: Ellon woman becomes one of first to graduate through the Cormack scholarship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Saffron MacDonald, picking a subject to study at university wasn’t tricky.

Business management was always her favourite at school, so after completing her HND at NesCol she joined Aberdeen University’s course in third year.

The 22-year-old is the first person in her family to go to university, and her mum is so proud that she spent the hours before the ceremony crying.

Miss MacDonald, from Ellon, said: “She’s been in tears all morning she’s so happy. I think because I’m the first in my family to go to uni it’s a big thing for us definitely.”

In another first, Miss MacDonald received the Cormack scholarship, which is awarded to students who can demonstrate “financial need, academic merit, motivation and ambition”.

She is one of the first of such students who have received their degree.

‘The library was the most social it got’

Joining third year of university in the middle of the pandemic, meant Miss MacDonald “had a different experience”.

She said: “It was really difficult because it was right in the middle of the pandemic and I obviously didn’t know anybody on my course.”

“We definitely lost the social aspect of things during Covid.

“They did a lot of events this year but before obviously we couldn’t meet each other at events. I think the library is the most social it got.”

Miss MacDonald said she enjoyed attending the three in person classes over the two years where she was given the chance to meet students and teachers who were always very helpful.

Celebrating with family, her boyfriend and best friend at the Chester Hotel today, Miss MacDonald said she was not in any rush for the next steps.

She added: “Currently I’m working at a private dentist. I have a contract there until the end of the year and then I’m thinking of travelling and kind of taking it easy. I think I deserve that.

“I’m going to wait until next year before I apply to graduate jobs.”

To find out who else is graduating this week, check our interactive list.