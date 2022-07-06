Aberdeen University Graduations: Ellon woman becomes one of first to graduate through the Cormack scholarship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University Graduations: Ellon woman becomes one of first to graduate through the Cormack scholarship

By Lottie Hood
July 6, 2022, 5:04 pm
Saffron MacDonald was the first person in her family to go to university. Picture Kath Flannery.
Saffron MacDonald was the first person in her family to go to university. Picture Kath Flannery.

For Saffron MacDonald, picking a subject to study at university wasn’t tricky.

Business management was always her favourite at school, so after completing her HND at NesCol she joined Aberdeen University’s course in third year.

The 22-year-old is the first person in her family to go to university, and her mum is so proud that she spent the hours before the ceremony crying.

Miss MacDonald, from Ellon, said: “She’s been in tears all morning she’s so happy. I think because I’m the first in my family to go to uni it’s a big thing for us definitely.”

In another first, Miss MacDonald received the Cormack scholarship, which is awarded to students who can demonstrate “financial need, academic merit, motivation and ambition”.

She is one of the first of such students who have received their degree.

‘The library was the most social it got’

Joining third year of university in the middle of the pandemic, meant Miss MacDonald “had a different experience”.

She said: “It was really difficult because it was right in the middle of the pandemic and I obviously didn’t know anybody on my course.”

“We definitely lost the social aspect of things during Covid.

“They did a lot of events this year but before obviously we couldn’t meet each other at events. I think the library is the most social it got.”

Miss MacDonald said she enjoyed attending the three in person classes over the two years where she was given the chance to meet students and teachers who were always very helpful.

Celebrating with family, her boyfriend and best friend at the Chester Hotel today, Miss MacDonald said she was not in any rush for the next steps.

She added: “Currently I’m working at a private dentist. I have a contract there until the end of the year and then I’m thinking of travelling and kind of taking it easy. I think I deserve that.

“I’m going to wait until next year before I apply to graduate jobs.”

  • To find out who else is graduating this week, check our interactive list.

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

