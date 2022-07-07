Aberdeen University Graduations: St Combs woman ready to pursue ‘long-term goal’ to be an English teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: St Combs woman ready to pursue ‘long-term goal’ to be an English teacher

By Ellie Milne
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kerrie Gillespie, from St Combs, is celebrating her graduation. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kerrie Gillespie, from St Combs, is celebrating her graduation. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Kerrie Gillespie wants to make sure all school students have the opportunity to receive an education.

Today she is celebrating the end of four years of studying English in Aberdeen, but her graduation does not mark the end of her time at university.

She will soon begin another course to achieve one of her “long-term goals” of becoming an English teacher.

The 21-year-old said: “I hope that I can provide students with excellent teaching, knowledge and guidance because I never got that whilst I was at school.

“I went to secondary school in a really disadvantaged area which meant I had many academic challenges to overcome, such as a lack of teachers, facilities, and extra help with exams.

“I had no permanent English teacher for five months before my higher exams, I guess that’s one of the reasons why I want to pursue this.

“I am determined to ensure no young people have to go through that. Education is extremely valuable.”

Kerrie Gillespie graduated with a degree in English. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Hard work pays off

Despite the challenges she experienced at school, Miss Gillespie said hard work and support from friends and family helped her succeed academically.

She added: “I hope that anyone experiencing difficulties in school will always know that they are ‘smart’ enough and they do have what it takes.”

Miss Gillespie, from St Combs, said she felt relieved walking across the stage at P&J live to achieve her degree.

She was originally influenced by a family member to study in Aberdeen and was won over by the “outstanding teaching” available, which meant she knew there would be something to suit her.

Managing to complete her dissertation was a stand-out moment for Miss Gillespie, who was also able to explore other areas of interest over the past four years – including writing for a female-led student magazine and assembling a collection of her own poetry.

  • To find out who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week, take a look at our interactive list below.

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

