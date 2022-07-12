Aberdeen City Council wants public views on controversial short-term lets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has launched a public consultation on the controversial practice of short-term lets.

The growth of Airbnb-style rentals in rural and island communities, as well as city tourism hotspots, has led to a public debate regarding if they help or hinder communities.

In January 2022, the Scottish Parliament passed an order that stated that all local authorities have to set up a licensing regime for short-term lets by October 2022.

To meet this obligation, Aberdeen City Council is now asking for public views on the matter before implementing their own regime.

Last month, Highland Council began a similar process, with one councillor describing it as the biggest undertaking for the licensing committee in 15 years.

Highland Council says the short-term lets licence is likely to cost between £300 and £600 depending on the business.

Convener of the Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee, Gill Al-Samarai, said: “A public consultation will ensure that the policy is developed largely in conjunction with the residents of Aberdeen.

“It is important that we gather the views of those who will be most impacted, but we look forward to hearing from anyone with an interest in this issue.”

The hope is to improve the standard of short-term lets and balance the booming tourist sector against the needs of local communities.

Views divided on short-term lets

However, the policy has been controversial.

After the plans were announced, tourism bosses warned the crackdown on short-term holiday lets could force businesses already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic to close.

Industry giant Airbnb has described the new scheme as “one of the most bureaucratic and financially damaging red-tape regimes in the world”.

At the most recent council elections in May, all Scottish Conservative councillors rejected the plans in their election manifesto.

The public will have until August 9 to fill out the Aberdeen City Council survey, located here.