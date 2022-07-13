SNP accused of creating ‘political division’ over abortion buffer zones as Aberdeen City Council votes to investigate byelaw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s SNP group have been accused of “hijacking” calls for an abortion buffer zone in the city.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera sought to bring forward urgent talks on the matter a fortnight ago, but her request was rejected by Lord Provost David Cameron.

By the time a special meeting was arranged on the issue this morning, the city’s Nationalist group had drafted up their own steps towards keeping protestors away from abortion clinics.

And holding the majority in the chambers, alongside their Liberal Democrat coalition partners, it was that tweaked version that won through with 24 votes to 15.

Ms Tissera said she “worked really hard” to reach common ground with the SNP and was disappointed that only “a couple of words stopped us reaching consensus”.

Aberdeen buffer zone discussion sparks row

She said: “This is nothing to do with parties for me, this issue is important across the board for women.

“It is unfortunate to see political division on it.

“I don’t know what the reason for this is, whether it’s for them to get credit for it.”

Speaking aftewards, the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor, told us the SNP “hijacked” her mission statement.

SNP says getting buffer zone in Aberdeen will be ‘challenging’

Councillors Radley and Tissera both took part in a demonstration at the Castlegate on Saturday.

Images showed them holding aloft placards, united in their hopes for action.

And their messages are not yards apart.

Aberdeen is clear: we need to put the wheels in motion to implement buffer zones for anyone seeking essential abortion care in our city. pic.twitter.com/rfT4GcslsI — Jacob Campbell (@JacobMCampbell) July 9, 2022

What are the key differences?

Both motions are broadly similar, but differ on some technicalities.

Ms Tissera asks that the council “liaise with the Scottish Government to bring forward a byelaw to introduce buffer zones”.

However, the successful SNP alternative suggests the authority should “liaise with the Scottish Government and Cosla to explore options to establish protest-free buffer zones”.

They say this should include “potentially implementing a local byelaw, and to report back to the next meeting of full council”.

Why did SNP put forward another version?

Putting forward her motion, councillor Radley said it acknowledged how “complex and challenging” the process can be.

She said: “I know that the journey to establishing a buffer zone will be complex and challenging.

“I know the path to do so, whether that be through a local byelaw or national legislation, is not yet clear.

“But it is worth fighting for and I hope that as a council we will take every step possible to see a buffer zone established in Aberdeen, by whatever means.”

Please reach out to us if this is you and you’d like to share your experience anonymously 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T8YbgBw0Ee — Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) July 8, 2022

One opposition councillor suggested to the Press and Journal that Mr Cameron refused to let Ms Tissera have her say last month so that the idea “wasn’t coming from the opposition”.

SNP hits back

However, the SNP’s manifesto ahead of last month’s elections pledged to progress a byelaw to establish buffer zones.

And as per council rules, it is up to the administration to put forward a motion and for the opposition to counter with an amendment.

The group also denied the Lord Provost had any ulterior motive for dashing the request last month.

They said Ms Tissera’s motion was presented “without having been through consultation and without a statement as to the urgency”.

‘This has no place outside our hospitals’

Councillor Radley today added: “If a woman wants access to healthcare, she should be given it, there should not need to be reasons or explanations given.

“Those reasons shouldn’t need to be given to medical professionals, and they damn sure shouldn’t need to be given to strangers standing outside of hospitals.

“I don’t care whether they call themselves protests or prayer vigils, anything that leaves patients seeking treatment feeling distressed, upset or alarmed has no place outside our hospitals.”

We need buffer zones in Aberdeen. AND WE NEED THEM NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y568mt15X8 — Deena Tissera (@deenatissera) July 9, 2022

Lord Provost comes under fire again

During an emotionally charged session, Ms Tissera was hushed by Mr Cameron.

It came as she said: “The common goal here is to implement a byelaw.

“It’s not about the potential for a byelaw or for other options…”

The Lord Provost, at that point, interrupted to tell the councillor not to “raise her voice”.

Mr Cameron said: “Please keep calm, I know it’s emotional.”

An unimpressed Ms Tissera later likened the reprimand to a storm that erupted more than a decade ago when the Lord Provost’s Conservative namesake infamously told a rival to “calm down dear”.

The SNP later pointed out it isn’t uncommon for councillors to be cautioned for raising their voices.

