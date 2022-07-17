Man arrested following incident in Countesswells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Countesswells, police have confirmed.

The 32-year-old was arrested following the incident at Burnett Gardens in Countesswells, west of Aberdeen.

Police were called to the property at around 7.20pm on Saturday, July 16.

The man has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Burnett Gardens, Aberdeen around 7.20pm on Saturday 16 July 2022.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released to appear in court at a later date.”