Camphill School’s appeal to create new home given £100,000 injection

By Chris Cromar
July 19, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:44 pm
Camphill School pupils Duncan, Dale and Becky with a model of the new residential house. Supplied by Camphill School
Camphill School in Aberdeen has received a £100,000 boost towards its £10million appeal to create a new residential home.

The Wolfson Foundation has made the grant, which will go towards the charity’s mission to create a new home with an independent living wing.

More than 95 people are currently supported by Camphill School, a charity that provides day and residential support to children and young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs.

‘This is an extremely generous grant’

Executive director of Camphill School, Alex Busch said: “This is an extremely generous grant from the Wolfson Foundation which will directly benefit the young people in our care, both now and into the future.

“The new residential house is the cornerstone of the first phase of our £10 million capital appeal and this award is a significant milestone towards making that a reality.

An artist’s impression of how the new residential house will look. Supplied by Camphill School.

“Currently, the demand for our services far exceeds our capacity. The only way to help more young people in the north-east is to bring our plans to life.

“We want to ensure that every young person who needs our support can access it and this award will help us achieve our vision.

‘Wolfson first supported the Camphill movement in the 1960s’

Wolfson Foundation chief executive Paul Ramsbottom said: “Wolfson first supported the Camphill movement in the 1960s and we are delighted to contribute funding to this much-needed new residential development in Aberdeen – the site of the first Camphill School – for young people with learning disabilities.

“These facilities will play a vital role in helping young people with complex needs to live with greater independence.”

Since launching phase one of the capital appeal in February, the charity has raised £1,855,000 so far.

