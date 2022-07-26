Casting call for Down’s syndrome actor from Aberdeen to join touring show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Casting call for Down’s syndrome actor from Aberdeen to join touring show

By Craig Buchan
July 26, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 5:02 pm
Abigail Brydon with Stephen Arthur in Downs With Love, 2018. Supplied by Cutting Edge Theatre.
A theatre company is searching Aberdeen and the north-east for an actor with Down’s syndrome to join their three-week tour this autumn.

Cutting Edge Theatre are casting a young woman to understudy the lead actor in the play Downs With Love.

The Scottish company has reached out to drama groups and classes in the region to invite those with Down’s syndrome to attend auditions in Edinburgh early in August.

They say they are not necessarily looking for a fully trained actor and suggest the role could open up further acting opportunities.

As well as understudying leading actor Abigail Brydon, the successful candidate will play the lead themselves in at least three shows.

The play was written by artistic director of Cutting Edge Theatre Suzanne Lofthus after she met Brydon in a drama class and developed the show with her help.

‘The industry needs to change’

The story is of a woman in her early 30s who falls in love with a local singer, but complications arise when he falls in love with her support worker.

Mrs Lofthus said: “Hopefully, we have reached a point where we won’t see any more able-bodied actors playing disabled people. There are disabled people who can play those roles.

“This is an amazing opportunity for a new actor to join our professional cast and train with them.

Abigail Brydon with co-stars in Downs With Love, 2018. Supplied by Cutting Edge Theatre.

“We need to see more positive representations of disabled people on our stages and screens.

“To do that, we need to have more disabled actors, and therefore we need more training opportunities.

“The industry needs to change and we, along with a number of other organisations, are trying to change our industry in Scotland to make it more accessible to disabled people.”

After debuting at the Fringe in 2017 the show toured 10 Scottish venues in 2018.

This latest tour, backed by Creative Scotland funding, will visit 14 venues including Aberdeen.

