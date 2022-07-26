RGU students to receive 20 free rental rooms after donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU students to receive 20 free rental rooms after donation

By Cameron Roy
July 26, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 2:34 pm
RGU Students to benefit from massive accommodation donation from Ardmuir. Supplied by RGU.
Students at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen will receive 20 rental rooms for free after a donation from Ardmuir.

Ardmuir is a family-run and owned student accommodation business in Aberdeen.

They are expanding their scholarship programme to specifically support students who come from historically under-represented backgrounds in higher education.

This includes those who look after a child, are a carer, or someone studying without the support of a family network.

It will allow students to study with free wi-fi, all appliances, 24/7 maintenance support, free parking, contents insurance, and includes all utility bills. Ardmuir also have a committed team of staff on-site for student support.

Adult disability payment
Carers will be eligible for the scholarship. Picture by Shutterstock.

Sarah Dingwall, the development manager of the RGU Foundation, said: “It is deeply embedded within RGU’s strategy to provide excellent personal support to students and widen access to courses.

“This opportunity will have a massive impact on student outcomes and help the university to continue to attract talented learners—no matter the circumstances they find themselves in.”

‘We hope to make a difference’

Richard Gabelich, director of Ardmuir Limited and chief executive at Student First Group Limited, said: “We hope to make a difference for those who would otherwise not have the opportunity to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

“This is especially important with the continued focus on affordability for all students and we strive to provide the best value accommodation in Aberdeen with this in mind.”

Students at RGU can apply for the scholarship online before the August 1 deadline.

