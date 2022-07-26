RGU students to receive 20 free rental rooms after donation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen will receive 20 rental rooms for free after a donation from Ardmuir.

Ardmuir is a family-run and owned student accommodation business in Aberdeen.

They are expanding their scholarship programme to specifically support students who come from historically under-represented backgrounds in higher education.

This includes those who look after a child, are a carer, or someone studying without the support of a family network.

It will allow students to study with free wi-fi, all appliances, 24/7 maintenance support, free parking, contents insurance, and includes all utility bills. Ardmuir also have a committed team of staff on-site for student support.

Sarah Dingwall, the development manager of the RGU Foundation, said: “It is deeply embedded within RGU’s strategy to provide excellent personal support to students and widen access to courses.

“This opportunity will have a massive impact on student outcomes and help the university to continue to attract talented learners—no matter the circumstances they find themselves in.”

‘We hope to make a difference’

Richard Gabelich, director of Ardmuir Limited and chief executive at Student First Group Limited, said: “We hope to make a difference for those who would otherwise not have the opportunity to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

“This is especially important with the continued focus on affordability for all students and we strive to provide the best value accommodation in Aberdeen with this in mind.”

Students at RGU can apply for the scholarship online before the August 1 deadline.