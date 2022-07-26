Give your garden a Love Island inspired makeover this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’ve ever sat watching ITV and dreamt of jetting off to Majorca – the location of this year’s Love Island villa – don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

We’ve all imagined spending time chilling out on the couches around the firepit, lying by the pool and having a romantic dinner date with that someone special.

But who wants to do that just for a few days, when you can create your very own Love Island space in your own property!

So to help you plan your Love Island garden makeover we asked the experts at the new Sterling Home store in Bridge of Don what their must-haves are. Here are a few of their top picks to help turn your garden into a Majorcan villa-inspired getaway.

Create chill out zones with plenty of seating

The couches are the focal point of the villa and they can be the centre of your garden space too. Whether you pair them with a table or heating so you can “gather round the firepit”.

And if you use decking and plush furnishings to make your very own terrace, it’ll really give it that Love Island feel. You can also use hanging chairs to make places to gather your thoughts and have a moment away from everyone else.

For those moments where you and your other half have a bit of a row, a day bed or lounger is a great place to cool off!

The trick for getting garden furniture that lasts for many years to come is going for quality-made products – and don’t forget covers and making sure your cushions and other accessories can stand up to adverse weather.

Sterling has a wide range of quality-made, built-to-last garden sets and accessories.

Add some colour with cushions and parasols

When you think of Love Island garden ideas you instantly think of bright colours. Pinks, blues and yellows are great colours for summer.

So when it comes to your garden redesign, look for cushions, parasols and even pouffes (which can be stand-ins for the iconic bean bag chairs!) to add that much-needed pop of colour.

And when winter rolls around, soft furnishings can easily be moved indoors and used until next spring.

Whip up wonderful meals in the outdoor kitchen area (and then enjoy some al fresco dining)

One of the best parts of Love Island is watching couples connect over a meal, so if you are going for that vibe you have to get a great dining table set (especially if you want to enjoy a golden glass of prosecco!).

And if you want to create your food outside, a barbecue is a definite addition to the garden.

If you have plenty of room, splash out on a deluxe gas barbecue with prep space. Alternatively if you want something that’s easy to move around and store, portable barbecues are a funky choice. (They can also go with you on your next road trip or getaway!)

Visit the new Sterling Home store in Aberdeen

The revamped Sterling Home store opened in Aberdeen last month following a £2million refurbishment.

The store is now the second largest Sterling branch in Scotland which allows it to feature a one-of-a-kind garden section and a massive area for homeware and cookware.

The expert team, who are always on hand to offer their advice and knowledge, designed the store to create experiences for the customer.

You can go in, sit down and everything around you can be purchased, so you can see an entire room come together – from the flooring and carpets to wallpaper, curtains and accessories like rugs, bedding, lamps and much, much more.

Find out more, including opening hours and the latest offers, at the Sterling website.