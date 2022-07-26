Give your garden a Love Island inspired makeover this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Give your garden a Love Island inspired makeover this summer

In partnership with Sterling
July 26, 2022, 2:15 pm
Get some Love Island garden ideas from Sterling.
Get some Love Island garden ideas from Sterling.

If you’ve ever sat watching ITV and dreamt of jetting off to Majorca – the location of this year’s Love Island villa – don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

We’ve all imagined spending time chilling out on the couches around the firepit, lying by the pool and having a romantic dinner date with that someone special.

But who wants to do that just for a few days, when you can create your very own Love Island space in your own property!

So to help you plan your Love Island garden makeover we asked the experts at the new Sterling Home store in Bridge of Don what their must-haves are. Here are a few of their top picks to help turn your garden into a Majorcan villa-inspired getaway.

Create chill out zones with plenty of seating

Outdoor sofa set from Sterling Home

The couches are the focal point of the villa and they can be the centre of your garden space too. Whether you pair them with a table or heating so you can “gather round the firepit”.

And if you use decking and plush furnishings to make your very own terrace, it’ll really give it that Love Island feel. You can also use hanging chairs to make places to gather your thoughts and have a moment away from everyone else.

Double hanging egg chair

For those moments where you and your other half have a bit of a row, a day bed or lounger is a great place to cool off!

The trick for getting garden furniture that lasts for many years to come is going for quality-made products – and don’t forget covers and making sure your cushions and other accessories can stand up to adverse weather.

Sterling has a wide range of quality-made, built-to-last garden sets and accessories.

Add some colour with cushions and parasols

Colourful parasols

When you think of Love Island garden ideas you instantly think of bright colours. Pinks, blues and yellows are great colours for summer.

So when it comes to your garden redesign, look for cushions, parasols and even pouffes (which can be stand-ins for the iconic bean bag chairs!) to add that much-needed pop of colour.

outdoor foot rest

yellow outdoor pillow

 

 

 

 

 

And when winter rolls around, soft furnishings can easily be moved indoors and used until next spring.

Whip up wonderful meals in the outdoor kitchen area (and then enjoy some al fresco dining)

outdoor kitchen area from Sterling Home

One of the best parts of Love Island is watching couples connect over a meal, so if you are going for that vibe you have to get a great dining table set (especially if you want to enjoy a golden glass of prosecco!).

Outdoor dining table, chairs and parasol

And if you want to create your food outside, a barbecue is a definite addition to the garden.

Small portable bbq with food

If you have plenty of room, splash out on a deluxe gas barbecue with prep space. Alternatively if you want something that’s easy to move around and store, portable barbecues are a funky choice. (They can also go with you on your next road trip or getaway!)

Visit the new Sterling Home store in Aberdeen

The new Sterling store in Bridge of Don.
The new Sterling store in Bridge of Don.

The revamped Sterling Home store opened in Aberdeen last month following a £2million refurbishment.

The store is now the second largest Sterling branch in Scotland which allows it to feature a one-of-a-kind garden section and a massive area for homeware and cookware.

The expert team, who are always on hand to offer their advice and knowledge, designed the store to create experiences for the customer.

You can go in, sit down and everything around you can be purchased, so you can see an entire room come together – from the flooring and carpets to wallpaper, curtains and accessories like rugs, bedding, lamps and much, much more.

Find out more, including opening hours and the latest offers, at the Sterling website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal