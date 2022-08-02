Best designed buildings in Aberdeenshire to be celebrated in annual awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Submissions are now open for next year’s Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards.

Communities, businesses and property owners are being urged to submit their entries for the prestigious awards, which are now in their 13th year.

The accolades celebrate the design of buildings in a number of categories, such as business and community, conservation, innovative house design and landscape.

Eligible projects include extensions, single houses, commercial properties, landscaping schemes, regeneration projects and the creation of new communities.

The awards were launched as a means of raising the profile of good innovative design.

Created to provide a benchmark for the quality of recent development and the effectiveness of planning policies, it also seeks to inspire excellence and innovation across Aberdeenshire.

‘Something for everyone’

All submissions can be made online before going before a panel of judges from the council’s planning committee, professional advisors and the winner of last year’s student award.

The first round of judging will take place in March, with a second in July.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 5.

Paul Macari, head of service for planning and economy, said: “This is the part of the process which is the most exciting, seeing the innovative projects being submitted and getting the opportunity to be amazed by the range of projects under way in the north-east of Scotland”.

There are three tiers of award: Distinction, Highly Commended and Commended.

In addition, The Ian Shepherd Award given to the entry considered to be the best of all those submitted.

Mr Macari added: “”I encourage everyone, be that homeowners, developers, students or designers, to look at the categories. I feel sure there is something for everyone in there”.