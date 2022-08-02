Best designed buildings in Aberdeenshire to be celebrated in annual awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best designed buildings in Aberdeenshire to be celebrated in annual awards

By Lisa Kennedy
August 2, 2022, 3:22 pm
2020 Conservation and Building Adaption winner, 'Faithlie Centre', in Fraserburgh. Image provided by Sarah Rochester.
Submissions are now open for next year’s Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards.

Communities, businesses and property owners are being urged to submit their entries for the prestigious awards, which are now in their 13th year.

The accolades celebrate the design of buildings in a number of categories, such as business and community, conservation, innovative house design and landscape.

Eligible projects include extensions, single houses, commercial properties, landscaping schemes, regeneration projects and the creation of new communities.

The awards were launched as a means of raising the profile of good innovative design.

Created to provide a benchmark for the quality of recent development and the effectiveness of planning policies, it also seeks to inspire excellence and innovation across Aberdeenshire.

Adding an extension is a popular choice for a home.

‘Something for everyone’

All submissions can be made online before going before a panel of judges from the council’s planning committee, professional advisors and the winner of last year’s student award.

The first round of judging will take place in March, with a second in July.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 5.

2018 ‘Distinction’ winner, ‘Portsoy Sail Loft’. Image provided by Sarah Rochester.

Paul Macari, head of service for planning and economy, said: “This is the part of the process which is the most exciting, seeing the innovative projects being submitted and getting the opportunity to be amazed by the range of projects under way in the north-east of Scotland”.

There are three tiers of award: Distinction, Highly Commended and Commended.

In addition, The Ian Shepherd Award given to the entry considered to be the best of all those submitted.

Mr Macari added: “”I encourage everyone, be that homeowners, developers, students or designers, to look at the categories. I feel sure there is something for everyone in there”.

