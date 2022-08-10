Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer suspended after formal complaints received by church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer suspended after formal complaints received by church

By Craig Munro
August 10, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 6:34 pm
Bishop Anne Dyer. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Bishop Anne Dyer. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer has been suspended from her office after the Scottish Episcopal Church received two complaints about alleged misconduct.

Mrs Dyer, bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, has been at the centre of controversial bullying allegations from within her diocese in recent years, which prompted an independent report.

Completed in August last year, the review described “systemic dysfunction” and called for Mrs Dyer to step back permanently from her position – but she later claimed to be a victim of bullying herself.

In response, a three-person steering group was established in October to lead a mediation process with the aim of resolving the quagmire of disputes.

However, that process is now expected to be put on hold following the receipt of the two formal complaints.

The Right Rev Dr John Armes, who serves as the bishop of Edinburgh, will step in as acting bishop for Aberdeen and Orkney alongside his current role.

What are the latest developments?

The Scottish Episcopal Church confirmed that it has received two formal complaints alleging misconduct by Mrs Dyer.

Bishop Mark Strange, the primus of the church, suspended her when the the process of looking into the complaints began.

Rt Rev Mark Strange, the primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

He said: “The decision to suspend has been taken bearing in mind the interests of both those making the accusations and Bishop Anne.

“I would now ask that those who pray, pray now for the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney, for those personally involved in this process, and for Bishop John.

“Please allow the process to follow its path without speculation or pre-judgment so that, at the end, all have been heard and all have been respected.”

The suspension will be kept under regular review, the church said, adding that it does not constitute disciplinary action.

What is the background to Anne Dyer’s suspension?

The two formal complaints come after bullying allegations from within the diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney.

In response to the accusations, the College of Bishops – of which Mrs Dyer is one of seven members – commissioned a report last year, which was written by former moderator of the Church of Scotland Professor Iain Torrance.

The review outlined a fallout between the bishop and Chris Cromar, the musical director of St Andrew’s Cathedral on King Street in Aberdeen.

St Andrew's Cathedral in King Street, Aberdeen.
St Andrew’s Cathedral in King Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

It concluded that the bishop no longer “enjoys the trust and confidence of a number of the priests in the diocese”, and that she does not have the “personal capacity to bring about healing and reconciliation in the diocese”.

However, Mrs Dyer said the review contained “major errors and omissions”, while Brian Brock, professor of moral and practical theology at Aberdeen University, said a conclusion that was reached was “not plausible”.

The steering group set up in response is chaired by David Strang, a former chief constable of Dumfries and Galloway and Lothian police.

Aberdeen and Orkney bishop: Diocese is ‘not well’ and mediation is ‘treatment’

