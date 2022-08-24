Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott Brown’s warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott Brown’s warning

By Sean Wallace
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:30 am
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris was warned about the physicality of Scottish football – by former Dons captain Scott Brown.

However, the 20-year-old is up for the fight and confident he is tough enough to thrive in the Premiership.

Morris signed on at Pittodrie this summer for a six-figure fee from Fleetwood Town.

Ex-Aberdeen skipper Brown, who left Pittodrie in March this year, is the manager of the English League One club.

Brown told Morris moving to Pittodrie was the right move to get to the “next level”.

But he also put the winger on red alert about the physicality of the Premiership.

After two Dons appearances, Morris insists he can more than handle the heat.

He said: “I spoke with Scott Brown a lot and we liked working together.

“Scott didn’t hold me back and thought Aberdeen was the right choice to make, even though it was difficult to part ways.

“He told me that I would do well in this league,  show what I can do and get to the next level.

“However, Scott did also say it’s not an easy league to come to.

“He said it’s a tough league and the physicality needs to be there.

Scott Brown in action for Aberdeen last season.

“Scott told me that it’s not easy and you have to make sure you are ready for it.

“I do feel like I’m strong enough to compete.

“I feel like I’m also fast enough and have the mental side as well to battle.

“So I don’t feel like I need much work – apart from maybe settling in a bit more, and getting used to living in Scotland.”

Aberdeen offer a platform to shine

Morris joined Aberdeen on a four-year contract until summer 2026.

Last season, he scored two goals in 30 appearances for Fleetwood Town.

The right-sided winger has impressed in the last two games when coming off the bench.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris during 3-2 defeat by Motherwell.

Aberdeen gaffer Jim Goodwin recently voiced fears Morris is so fast defenders may resort to fouling the winger in a bid to stop his runs.

When Aberdeen made their interest clear in Morris during the summer transfer window, the winger sought advice.

He turned to his then-gaffer Brown, who gave Aberdeen a glowing report.

Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin, who was training with Fleetwood, also spoke highly of the Reds.

He said: “I spoke a lot to Scott before I made the move.

“I also talked with Mikey Devlin, who was here as well, about it.

Mikey Devlin (left) tackles Celtic’s Vakoun Issouf Bayo at Pittodrie on October 27 2019.

“They both told me that the platform is definitely here at Aberdeen to show my ability.

“They said Aberdeen are a club that aims high.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi battle for possession.

Adapting to the cold Granite City

Winger Morris was the 10th summer signing of Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild which now stands at 11 players.

He came through the ranks of Fleetwood’s youth academy and earned his first professional contract in July 2020.

When transferring to a new club, adapting to life on the pitch is only one of the factors.

A player also has to adapt to living in a new city, often away from friends and family.

London born and raised, Morris insists he is embracing life in the Granite City.

He said: “I felt in myself that this was the right move for me.

“When things are meant to be elsewhere it’s obviously right.

“London is city life really, but I do like getting away and being in quiet spaces.

“I heard it’s really cold in Aberdeen, but at first it was quite hot.

“I’ve had a little taste of the cold in the last week or so though.

“But I know it’s going to get a lot worse.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris on his debut against Motherwell.

“I don’t feel like I get homesick up here, it’s not something where I want to go back home.

“You miss the family, but it’s not been a massive adaptation to live here in Scotland.

“You come here to play football.”

Building friendships at Pittodrie

Morris was immediately made welcome on arriving at Pittodrie and quickly forged a friendship with Vincent Besuijen and Jayden Richardson.

Now the next step is to find a house.

He said: “I was made to feel welcome from the first day.

“I’ve been with Vinnie and Jayden quite a lot.

“I’m looking to get an apartment where they are staying.

Shayden Morris is substituted on against Motherwell for his Aberdeen debut.

“They have helped me settle in – a lot of players have helped me settle in.

“I will be looking to get an apartment really soon not far from them.”

