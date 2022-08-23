Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip – complete with nod to The Proclaimers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip – complete with nod to The Proclaimers

By Lottie Hood
August 23, 2022, 7:25 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 8:01 pm
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.

The Proclaimers famously sang they would go 500 miles for love, and a Swedish musician has done just that – and a little bit more.

Christopher Caird Dominique drove his bride-to-be Tess and four children the 3,500 miles from the south of Sweden to Scotland for their nuptials.

And as if the trip wasn’t already special enough, the couple tied the knot at Dunnottar Parish Church – where one of Mr Dominique’s ancestors did the same 200 years prior.

Describing Scotland as the “most beautiful place in the world”, Mr Dominique revealed it was here that he and his new bride fell in love.

He said: “When I first met Tess the first date we had was I rented a classic British car, a MGB roadster, and we drove around Loch Lomond and the Highlands.

“So Scotland has always been special to us since that’s where we first fell in love.”

Scotland feels like home

Christopher and Tess Dominique at Dunnottar Parish Church with most of the family dressed in the Sinclair tartan. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.

After looking more into his great-grandfather who was a trained violinist in Glasgow, he found several of his relatives came from around the Stonehaven area and Arbuthnott.

When he discovered one his Caird relatives had got married in Dunnottar Parish Church, Mr Dominique said he and his wife agreed to get married there too.

The 43-year-old added: “My six times great grandfather, he was born in Arbuthnott but he then moved to Stonehaven, and he stayed out his entire life there.

“And in 1802, he was married in the same church where we got married, so that’s why I chose to get married there.”

The dad-of-four said they had a “magical day” for their wedding which featured a horse and carriage ride from the church all the way to Dunnottar Castle.

Decked out in the Sinclair tartan for the occasion, the official tartan for the Caird family, he said Scotland felt like home.

“I’d say it’s been a soulful experience,” he said. “I think the culture of the people in Scotland in comparison to Sweden is quite different. It’s a different sense of humour, and it’s a different sense of different things.

“When I’ve come to Scotland, and I’ve talked to people that I’ve sort of felt that I’ve fit in in a way that I’ve not always have done when I grew up Sweden.”

Re-wrote ‘Scotland’s greatest love song’ for first dance

As a surprise, Mr Dominique has also recorded a version of The Proclaimers hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” for their first waltz down as husband and wife down by the River Dee.

He admitted he was not sure if his wife would like it.

“I was a bit worried,” he said. “Tess comes from a very musical family herself. But then again, I worked as a professional musician for 30 years, so I should be able to pull it off.

“But since her father is 94 and he wasn’t able to come to give her away in the church, I made sure that he played the drums on the track.”

Mr Dominique said the song was a firm favourite amongst his family. Calling it the “most beautiful Scottish love song”, he said it was perfect song to sum up their trip.

“That’s why I chose to turn that into the waltz because it went into the whole experience of us going for a fortnight, camping and spending time in Scotland.

“There couldn’t be a better anthem for a Scottish trip than The Proclaimers. It’s a brilliant love song. And the fact that we had to drive more than 500 miles as well.”

Would love a shout-out from The Proclaimers

He added he would be “thrilled” if the Proclaimers would give their blessing to his version of the song.

“I’ve left no stone unturned to make sure that would be the best thing I’ve ever done,” Mr Dominique added.

“It could be the best work I’ve ever done. This is the most honest I’ve ever been and I had the help from some great people.”

Struck for his love for Aberdeen, Mr Dominique plans to return in the next year to do a Scottish tour with the song and a few other releases.

