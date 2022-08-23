University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to ‘place with snowfall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to ‘place with snowfall’

By Mike Merritt
August 23, 2022, 7:28 pm
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Three Indian men killed while on holiday in the Highlands were driving to find snow, it has emerged.

The three university friends died after the silver Honda Civic they were in collided with a lorry on the A828 Connel to Ballachulish road near Castle Stalker on Friday.

A fourth man was critically injured.

It is the latest in a series of recent fatal collisions in the Highlands, with nine people killed in region in less than two weeks.

Leicester University friends Girish Subramanyam, 23, and Pavan Bashetty, 23, both from Bengaluru; and Sudhakar Modepalli, 30, from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district died at the scene.

A fourth occupant of the car, named by The Times of India as Sai Varma Chilakamari, from Hyderabad, was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

He was seriously hurt, but is believed to be out of danger.

‘Going to a place with snowfall’

The Consulate General of India in Edinburgh is liaising with the families and will help to get the bodies flown home.

The 47-year-old male driver of the black HGV was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence, but has been released pending further inquiries.

Mr Subramanyam and Mr Bashetty were studying for master’s degrees at Leicester University, while Mr Modepalli had already graduated and was working.

In Bengaluru, Girish’s mother Aruna Kumari told TOI that she received a call from police informing them of the tragedy.

She said she had spoken to her son the day before the tragedy and he said he was “going to a place with snowfall” and would call the next morning. But the call never came.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Appin area at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Six fire crews from Spean Bridge, Kinlochleven, Inverness, Fort William, Appin and Oban attended, along with land and air ambulance units.

The road was closed for about 12 hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased men.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as officers attended the scene and carried out their inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1976 of Friday, August 19.

