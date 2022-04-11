Classic vehicle auction to feature in Blast from the Past charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Classic vehicle auction to feature in Blast from the Past charity event

By Michelle Henderson
April 11, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
An online classic car auction will feature as part of the 2022 installment of the Blast from the Past charity car show.
Two north-east businesses have joined forces to host a classic vehicle auction as part of a popular charity event.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA), a division of ANM Group, and Aberdeen business AW Autotech will host an online auction as part of the Blast from the Past car show.

It will mark the first time an auction has featured as part of the annual festivities.

The popular car show will return to Thainstone Centre in Inverurie on July 9.

Alan Wallace, director at AW Autotech said: “The Blast from the Past event has been held at Thainstone since 2017 and the new partnership with TSA is a great opportunity to enhance the shows offering on its return in July.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the TSA team and we are delighted that the addition of the auction has already seen interest from potential sellers.”

TSA will be accepting entries the auction from June 1, over the course of four weeks.

Around 350 vehicles were on display during the 2018 installment of the event.

All entries are welcome, ranging from classic tractors and motorbikes to cars.

Neil Simpson, business development manager and asset valuer for TSA said: “With no other event like this in the north-east of Scotland, the addition of the auction is a great opportunity for two local companies to join forces and enhance the return of a hugely popular event.

“TSA have a highly experienced team of auctioneers and online auction format allows entries to reach a comprehensive network of buyers.”

