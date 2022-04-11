Classic vehicle auction to feature in Blast from the Past charity event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two north-east businesses have joined forces to host a classic vehicle auction as part of a popular charity event.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA), a division of ANM Group, and Aberdeen business AW Autotech will host an online auction as part of the Blast from the Past car show.

It will mark the first time an auction has featured as part of the annual festivities.

The popular car show will return to Thainstone Centre in Inverurie on July 9.

Alan Wallace, director at AW Autotech said: “The Blast from the Past event has been held at Thainstone since 2017 and the new partnership with TSA is a great opportunity to enhance the shows offering on its return in July.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the TSA team and we are delighted that the addition of the auction has already seen interest from potential sellers.”

TSA will be accepting entries the auction from June 1, over the course of four weeks.

All entries are welcome, ranging from classic tractors and motorbikes to cars.

Neil Simpson, business development manager and asset valuer for TSA said: “With no other event like this in the north-east of Scotland, the addition of the auction is a great opportunity for two local companies to join forces and enhance the return of a hugely popular event.

“TSA have a highly experienced team of auctioneers and online auction format allows entries to reach a comprehensive network of buyers.”