Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times

Stagecoach has published proposals to revise a number of its services in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The operator says the updates aim to create faster and more consistent journeys for passengers following a review of the bus network.

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improving the punctuality of the services.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly changed travel habits across the region, and these proposals are designed to ensure the ongoing sustainability of our network.

“We continue to invest in our people and in our fleet so that we can deliver improved services to our customers.”

The new timetables are proposed to begin on Monday, October 31.

What are the proposed changes?

Two fast journeys per hour will be available between Inverurie and Aberdeen. One will be on service 10, direct to ARI and the city centre, and the other will be on the new service nine, which also serves Blackburn.

A small number of journeys between Keith and Aberdeen will be withdrawn, but Stagecoach says the core service will not be affected.

Service 37 will only operate between Inverurie and Kintore, not Aberdeen, with additional stops at Kintore Railway Station.

The direct connection from Kintore to Aberdeen will be on the revised X20. It will offer faster journeys via Hilton and Westburn, but no longer cover Berryden Retail Park.

Services in Kintore and Alford will be revised to operate as the X20 service to become quicker and more consistent.

Stagecoach has proposed the removal of the Inverurie town service 22 as costs of operation are no longer sustainable.

In the Westhill area, the timetables for services 4, 5 and 6 have also been revised to offer faster and more frequent journeys. Further adjustments have been proposed to buses servicing Prime Four and TotalEnergies.

The 727 service, which covers the airport, will be revised to improve punctuality following traffic analysis.

Due to increased use of the 59 service, it will operate more often on a Saturday with options almost every 15 minutes.

How can people share their views?

A series of public consultations will be held in Aberdeen city centre, Inverurie, Alford and Kemnay.

Union Square Bus Station – Wednesday, August 31 from 8am to 11am

Kemnay Village Hall – Thursday, September 1 from 3pm to 6pm

Union Square Bus Station – Friday, September 2 from 3pm to 6pm

Inverurie Town Hall – Monday, September 5 from 3pm to 6pm

Alford Hall – Wednesday, September 7 from 3pm to 6pm

Alternatively, feedback can be submitted to Stagecoach via email to bluebird.support@stagecoachbus.com until September 11.