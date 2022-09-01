People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hit comedy series Still Game first graced our TV screens two decades ago.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the cast is embarking on a tour across Scotland to share their memories of the show.

Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox will take to the stage at Tivoli Theatre in November.

The stars who played Boabby, Winston, Navid, Isa and Tam across 62 episodes will get together to celebrate the BBC series – and give out prizes to the best dressed audience members.

The Aberdeen show will start at 7.15pm on Thursday, November 17. Tickets are available online for £39.38 or £61.88 for VIPs.

The tour is also scheduled to visit Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on November 4 and Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath on November 13.

All proceeds from the Dundee show will be donated to the Youth Academy at Montrose Football Club.

As part of the show’s anniversary celebrations, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will be visiting stores to sign bottles of their Jack and Victor blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin.

They will be at the Co-op on Union Street in Aberdeen on September 7 between 5pm and 6pm, and at Gordon & MacPhail on South Street in Elgin on September 8 from 10am to 11am.