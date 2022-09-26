Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east charities will take unused sport kits in October to tackle poverty and opportunity inequalities.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has teamed up with local community sports hubs to host activity days across four areas of Aberdeenshire where kit can be donated.

The events coincide with Challenge Poverty Week and will be held in Peterhead,

Turriff, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

Any unused sport kits will be accepted and redistributed to those within those communities who would struggle to participate otherwise.

The activity days will allow people to try out various sports such as rugby, football, athletics, zorbing and climbing walls.

Those who attend can then find out how to attend these sports regularly in the local area and more about the sports kit required.

Benefits already seen in Peterhead

This scheme has already been a success during its 10 month of operation in Peterhead, supporting a number of people to become more physically active.

Environmental benefits have also been seen with a reduction in waste going to landfill as the clothing is instead being reused and recycled.

Following this triumph in Peterhead, other community sports hubs across Aberdeenshire have launched similar projects.

Aberdeenshire Council community sports hub officers Audra Booth and Gregory

Welsh feel “confident this will have just as significant an impact in other areas”.

When will this take place?

Dates and times for the activity days are as follows:

Peterhead 1st October from 13.00 – 15.00pm – at Catto park athletics track

Turriff 8th October from 10.30 – 12.30pm – at Turriff Sports Centre

Inverurie 8th October from 12.00 – 15.00pm – at Inverurie Community Campus

Stonehaven 9th October from 12.00 -15.00 at Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Read more:

Macduff Aquarium offers free entry for cyclists during Tour of Britain weekend

Stonehaven Open Air Pool to reopen for Jubilee weekend after winter renovations

Have your say on how £1.8m should be spent on sport and leisure improvements in Stonehaven